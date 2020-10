Future West Moto Canadian AX Championships LIVE LINK

Future West Moto Canadian AX Championships LIVE LINK

We will be brining you all the action LIVE from the 2020 Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC.

Round 1 starts Saturday afternoon. Live Broadcast will start after practice at around 1:00pm Pacific/4:00PM Eastern from the Future West Moto Facebook page: