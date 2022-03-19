Indy SX Track Walk | Facebook Live Video
I walked around during track walk here at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and went live on Facebook. Again, it likely won’t be nominated for an ESPY or a Pulitzer, but check it out if you like.
I walked around during track walk here at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and went live on Facebook. Again, it likely won’t be nominated for an ESPY or a Pulitzer, but check it out if you like.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.