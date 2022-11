Julien Benek Explains His Recent Supercross Training Injury

Julien Benek Explains His Recent Supercross Training Injury

By Billy Rainford

Canadian Supercross rider for the Partzilla PRMX team Julien Benek crashed while preparing for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series at South of the Border MX (SOBMX). Julien takes us through what happened and tells us when he hopes to be back on the bike. Monday, November 28, 2022.

Audio Only: