Kaven Benoit to Race FXR PreMix at MX Deschambault

By Billy Rainford

Kaven Benoit set to race FXR PreMix at MX Deschambault. | Bigwave photo

We’d heard from a reliable source last week that two-time 250 Canadian Motocross champion Kaven Benoit was thinking about lining up to race the FXR PreMix class at Motocross Deschambault this coming weekend, but now we can confirm the rumours were true.

The 2015-2016 champ will line up on his Yamaha YZ125 to go up against defending champ and current points leader Westen Wrozyna on Sunday just east of Quebec City. We’re assuming he’s got the motor “tuned up” to be able to battle the 150’s in the class, but that remains to be seen.

Kaven has kept busy in his retirement with family and motocross schools and this should be great watching him race again just for fun.

Here’s his post on Instagram where he made the announcement: