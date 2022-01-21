Kawasaki Presents 2021 Team Green Winner Bella Morgan with Brand-New Motorcycle

2021 Team Green Grand Prize winner, Bella Morgan, takes possession of a 2022 Kawasaki KX250.

Delhi, Ontario: 2021 Kawasaki Team Green Grand Prize winner, 13-year-old Bella Morgan, of Delhi, Ontario was presented with her prize at the premises of Morgan Racing sponsor, and local Kawasaki dealer, McKee Sport and Garden today.

The prize, a brand-new 2022 Kawasaki KX250 was awarded to Bella after she earned the most points in the Kawasaki Team Green competition for amateur racers across Canada.

“It’s thrilling to win the Team Green competition,” Bella said. “Winning is such a big opportunity for me, and I really didn’t think I was going to, because it’s always boys that win it.

“So, I was really excited, and this is a big game changer in my confidence and my racing.”

Bella’s father inspired her racing career and expressed his pride as he watched his daughter receive the KX250.

“I’m over the moon, and so proud of my little girl and where she’s going,” said an emotional Morgan. “I can’t say thank you enough to McKee Sport and Garden and Canadian Kawasaki for the support Bella has.”

After fighting through injury to rack up multiple wins in amateur racing throughout 2021 David says Bella’s determination is what makes him most happy. “Her mother and I couldn’t be more proud of Bella work ethic and her dedication to win.

“Kawasaki product is second to none and Bella is already in love with this 250. We’re excited for the 2022 season.”

Kawasaki District Manager, Jeff Comello presented the new KX250 to Bella at McKee Sport and Garden, who have supported Bella throughout her racing career.

“It feels amazing to see Bella’s work pay off with this Team Green win,” said Trevor McKee, who runs the racing efforts from the family store. “The KX250 is an awesome bike, and we love working with Bella and her family in their racing efforts.”

Kawasaki is proud to support amateur and professional athletes in a variety of motocross disciplines across Canada, including motocross, road racing, and flat track. In 2021 the competition was open to all amateur off-road racers, who earned points toward the Grand Prize by competing in provincial and national races.

Amateur racers were also awarded contingency payments with prizes up to $2,500 paid out to Kawasaki riders who finished in the top 5 of their provincial series.

Details of the 2022 Team Green national program and competition will be announced in March.

