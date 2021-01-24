Kicker Arenacross | Rounds 5 and 6 Results and Points

|
OKC | Rd 5 | Friday | 2021 – 1/22/2021
OKC, Oklahoma
|
|
| 1st
| #1
|
|KYLE PETERS
GREENSBORO, NC
| 1st
Heat 1
| –
|1st
|1st
| 2nd
| #800
|
|MIKE ALESSI
HILLIARD, FL
| 1st
Heat 2
| –
|1st
|2nd
| 3rd
| #460
|
|MICHAEL HICKS
FENTON, MO
| 2nd
Heat 2
| –
|2nd
|3rd
| 4th
| #79
|
|ISAAC TEASDALE
ROBBINSVILLE, NC
| 4th
Heat 2
| –
|4th
|4th
| 5th
| #434
|
|DUSTIN WINTER
CLEARWATER, KS
| 3rd
Heat 2
| –
|3rd
|5th
| 6th
| #996
|
|PRESTON TAYLOR
HASTINGS, NE
| 5th
Heat 1
| –
|5th
|6th
| 7th
| #682
|
|IZAIH CLARK
FORT DODGE, IA
| 9th
Heat 2
| 1st
Semi 1
|7th
|7th
| 8th
| #68
|
|BRANDEN WALTHER
DENTON, TX
| 4th
Heat 1
| –
|4th
|8th
| 9th
| #995
|
|CHRISTOPHER PREBULA
PETERSBURG, MI
| 8th
Heat 1
| 2nd
Semi 1
|8th
|9th
| 10th
| #2
|
|KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC
| 3rd
Heat 1
| –
|3rd
|10th
| 11th
| #43
|
|CULLIN PARK
CLERMONT, FL
| 2nd
Heat 1
| –
|2nd
|11th
| 12th
| #812
|
|LUKE DICKEY
CALDWELL, TX
| 5th
Heat 2
| –
|5th
|12th
| 13th
| #52
|
|ADAM CONWAY
MINDEN, NV
| 6th
Heat 1
| –
|6th
|13th
| 14th
| #498
|
|KEATON MCCALIP
ARDMORE, OK
| 6th
Heat 2
| –
|6th
|14th