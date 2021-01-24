Kicker Arenacross | Rounds 5 and 6 Results and Points

OKC | Rd 5 | Friday | 2021  – 1/22/2021
OKC, Oklahoma
250 Pro   View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #1  Honda KYLE PETERS
GREENSBORO, NC 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 1st
 2nd   #800  Kawasaki MIKE ALESSI
HILLIARD, FL 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 1st 2nd
 3rd   #460  KTM MICHAEL HICKS
FENTON, MO 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 2nd 3rd
 4th   #79  Kawasaki ISAAC TEASDALE
ROBBINSVILLE, NC 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 4th 4th
 5th   #434  Yamaha DUSTIN WINTER
CLEARWATER, KS 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 3rd 5th
 6th   #996  Kawasaki PRESTON TAYLOR
HASTINGS, NE 		  5th
  Heat 1		  – 5th 6th
 7th   #682  Honda IZAIH CLARK
FORT DODGE, IA 		  9th
  Heat 2		  1st
  Semi 1 		 7th 7th
 8th   #68  Unknown BRANDEN WALTHER
DENTON, TX 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 4th 8th
 9th   #995  KTM CHRISTOPHER PREBULA
PETERSBURG, MI 		  8th
  Heat 1		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 8th 9th
 10th   #2  Gas Gas KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 10th
 11th   #43  Honda CULLIN PARK
CLERMONT, FL 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 11th
 12th   #812  Husquvarna LUKE DICKEY
CALDWELL, TX 		  5th
  Heat 2		  – 5th 12th
 13th   #52  Yamaha ADAM CONWAY
MINDEN, NV 		  6th
  Heat 1		  – 6th 13th
 14th   #498  Kawasaki KEATON MCCALIP
ARDMORE, OK 		  6th
  Heat 2		  – 6th 14th
450 Pro   View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #1  Honda KYLE PETERS
GREENSBORO, NC 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 1st
 2nd   #800  Kawasaki MIKE ALESSI
HILLIARD, FL 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 1st 2nd
 3rd   #43  Honda CULLIN PARK
CLERMONT, FL 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 3rd
 4th   #79  Kawasaki ISAAC TEASDALE
ROBBINSVILLE, NC 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 2nd 4th
 5th   #460  KTM MICHAEL HICKS
FENTON, MO 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 5th
 6th   #434  Yamaha DUSTIN WINTER
CLEARWATER, KS 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 3rd 6th
 7th   #996  Kawasaki PRESTON TAYLOR
HASTINGS, NE 		  5th
  Heat 2		  – 5th 7th
 8th   #682  Honda IZAIH CLARK
FORT DODGE, IA 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 4th 8th
 9th   #68  Unknown BRANDEN WALTHER
DENTON, TX 		  5th
  Heat 1		  – 5th 9th
 10th   #995  KTM CHRISTOPHER PREBULA
PETERSBURG, MI 		  6th
  Heat 1		  – 6th 10th
 11th   #52  Yamaha ADAM CONWAY
MINDEN, NV 		  6th
  Heat 2		  – 6th 11th
 12th   #8  KTM ZACHARY BUTKIEWICZ
SUSSEX, NJ 		  7th
  Heat 2		  1st
  Semi 1 		 7th 12th
 13th   #2  Gas Gas KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 4th 13th
 14th   #671  KTM TYLER DUCRAY
GALT, CA 		  8th
  Heat 1		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 8th 14th
OKC | Rd 6 | Saturday | 2021 – 1/23/2021
Oklahoma City, OK
250 Pro   View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #1  Honda KYLE PETERS
GREENSBORO, NC 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 1st
 2nd   #800  Kawasaki MIKE ALESSI
HILLIARD, FL 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 4th 2nd
 3rd   #43  Honda CULLIN PARK
CLERMONT, FL 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 3rd
 4th   #79  Kawasaki ISAAC TEASDALE
ROBBINSVILLE, NC 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 1st 4th
 5th   #434  Yamaha DUSTIN WINTER
CLEARWATER, KS 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 3rd 5th
 6th   #460  KTM MICHAEL HICKS
FENTON, MO 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 6th
 7th   #2  Gas Gas KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC 		  5th
  Heat 1		  – 5th 7th
 8th   #682  Honda IZAIH CLARK
FORT DODGE, IA 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 4th 8th
 9th   #68  KTM BRANDEN WALTHER
DENTON, TX 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 2nd 9th
 10th   #8  KTM ZACHARY BUTKIEWICZ
SUSSEX, NJ 		  6th
  Heat 2		  – 6th 10th
 11th   #52  Yamaha ADAM CONWAY
MINDEN, NV 		  6th
  Heat 1		  – 6th 11th
 12th   #6  Suzuki AYDEN NYLAND
NEW HAMPTON, NY 		  8th
  Heat 1		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 8th 12th
 13th   #5  Kawasaki GREYE TATE
BUFORD, GA 		  7th
  Heat 1		  1st
  Semi 1 		 7th 13th
 14th   #995  KTM CHRISTOPHER PREBULA
PETERSBURG, MI 		  5th
  Heat 2		  – 5th 14th
250 Pro POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 1/8/2021
Finish		 1/9/2021
Finish		 1/15/2021
Finish		 1/16/2021
Finish		 Total Points
1st – KYLE PETERS
#1 – GREENSBORO, NC		 1st 1st 1st 1st 104
2nd – CULLIN PARK
#43 – CLERMONT, FL		 3rd 3rd 2nd 3rd 86 (-18)
3rd – KYLE BITTERMAN
#2 – PELZER, SC		 2nd 4th 4th 2nd 84 (-20)
4th – MIKE ALESSI
#800 – HILLIARD, FL		 5th 5th 3rd 4th 76 (-28)
5th – ISAAC TEASDALE
#79 – ROBBINSVILLE, NC		 7th 6th 5th 5th 69 (-35)
6th – ZACK GURLEY
#59 – FARMINGTON, NM		 6th 14th 7th 7th 58 (-46)
7th – GREYE TATE
#5 – BUFORD, GA		 8th 8th 11th 10th 55 (-49)
8th – ZACHARY BUTKIEWICZ
#8 – SUSSEX, NJ		 12th 11th 8th 8th 53 (-51)
8th – CARLOS SHORT
#404 – CHARLOTTE, NC		 9th 7th 9th 14th 53 (-51)
10th – ADAM CONWAY
#52 – MINDEN, NV		 11th 9th 13th 9th 50 (-54)
450 Pro   View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #1  Honda KYLE PETERS
GREENSBORO, NC 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 4th 1st
 2nd   #800  Kawasaki MIKE ALESSI
HILLIARD, FL 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 2nd
 3rd   #43  Honda CULLIN PARK
CLERMONT, FL 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 3rd
 4th   #460  KTM MICHAEL HICKS
FENTON, MO 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 2nd 4th
 5th   #434  Yamaha DUSTIN WINTER
CLEARWATER, KS 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 3rd 5th
 6th   #79  Kawasaki ISAAC TEASDALE
ROBBINSVILLE, NC 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 1st 6th
 7th   #68  KTM BRANDEN WALTHER
DENTON, TX 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 7th
 8th   #682  Honda IZAIH CLARK
FORT DODGE, IA 		  5th
  Heat 1		  – 5th 8th
 9th   #96  Kawasaki PRESTON TAYLOR
HASTINGS, NE 		  6th
  Heat 1		  – 6th 9th
 10th   #2  Gas Gas KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 4th 10th
 11th   #995  KTM CHRISTOPHER PREBULA
PETERSBURG, MI 		  5th
  Heat 2		  – 5th 11th
 12th   #8  KTM ZACHARY BUTKIEWICZ
SUSSEX, NJ 		  6th
  Heat 2		  – 6th 12th
 13th   #812   Husquvarna LUKE DICKEY
CALDWELL, TX 		  7th
  Heat 2		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 8th 13th
 14th   #5  Kawasaki GREYE TATE
BUFORD, GA 		  8th
  Heat 1		  1st
  Semi 1 		 7th 14th
450 Pro POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 1/8/2021
Finish		 1/9/2021
Finish		 1/15/2021
Finish		 1/16/2021
Finish		 Total Points
1st – KYLE PETERS
#1 – GREENSBORO, NC		 1st 1st 1st 1st 104
2nd – MIKE ALESSI
#800 – HILLIARD, FL		 5th 3rd 2nd 3rd 83 (-21)
3rd – CULLIN PARK
#43 – CLERMONT, FL		 4th 2nd 3rd 4th 82 (-22)
4th – KYLE BITTERMAN
#2 – PELZER, SC		 2nd 5th 14th 2nd 73 (-31)
5th – ISAAC TEASDALE
#79 – ROBBINSVILLE, NC		 6th 6th 4th 6th 70 (-34)
6th – CARLOS SHORT
#404 – CHARLOTTE, NC		 9th 7th 9th 8th 59 (-45)
7th – GREYE TATE
#5 – BUFORD, GA		 10th 13th 6th 10th 53 (-51)
8th – AYDEN NYLAND
#6 – NEW HAMPTON, NY		 11th 10th 10th 12th 49 (-55)
9th – ADAM CONWAY
#52 – MINDEN, NV		 12th 11th 12th 9th 48 (-56)
10th – ZACK GURLEY
#59 – FARMINGTON, NM		 8th 8th   7th 46 (-58)

Full results HERE.

Next round: February 5-6, Reno, Nevada.