Marilynn Bastedo Retires from the CMA

By Billy Rainford

Marilynn Bastedo who has been at the top of the Canadian Motorcycle Association‘s (CMA) board since just about anyone can remember has retired from her position.

From the CMA:

It is with mixed emotions that we announce that Marilynn Bastedo has retired from her position as CEO of the Canadian Motorcycle Association.

A full biography will follow, but as most of you know, Marilynn has dedicated her life to improving conditions for motorcyclists in Canada. Her many awards attest to the impact she has had on both the motorcycling and the wider community.

We wish Marilynn a long and happy retirement. Cards can be sent to the office. Best Wishes can be sent to any of the emails on our website or to our Facebook page and they will be passed along to Marilynn.

Recently, positions have changed at the CMA offices:

In addition, the Board Officers have changed as follows:

President: Hugh Lim

Vice President: Derek Thomas

Treasurer: Vera Godsall

The role of Secretary continues to be incorporated in the duties of the CEO. The acting CEO for 2021 is Holly Ralph.