Megan Brodeur Just Misses Another Snocross Title

#31 Megan Brodeur from Coaticook, Quebec, was the 3-time and defending Amsoil Women’s Pro Am Snowcross champion. She was also tied in points with Malene Andersen heading into the final round of competition in Eagle River, Wisconsin.

We all know Megan from her speed during the Canadian Women’s MX Nationals. She is one of very few women who can keep Eve Brodeur honest. Unfortunately, she rarely has time to commit to the entire series.

Here’s a short interview she did with Josie Christian before the final round:

Final weekend results:

Friday # Name Hometown Sled Bib 1 Malene Andersen Vadso, 20 Ski-Doo 93 2 Inanna Hauger Boyne City, MI Polaris 331 3 Tausha Lange Miltona, MN Polaris 214 4 Megan Brodeur Coaticook, QC Ski-Doo 31 5 Makenna Kleiman Duluth, MN Ski-Doo 199 6 Aleksa Zandstra Annandale, MN Arctic Cat 530 7 Jakki Farmer Big Lake, MN Polaris 405 8 Mckaylee Meyerhofer Waterford, WI Arctic Cat 890 9 Ryley Hasenack Jackson, WY Polaris 741 10 Cierra Beckerleg Elk River, MN Arctic Cat 168 11 Jenna Stone Aniwa, WI Ski-Doo 04

Saturday # Name Hometown Sled Bib 1 Megan Brodeur Coaticook, QC Ski-Doo 31 2 Malene Andersen Vadso, 20 Ski-Doo 93 3 Inanna Hauger Boyne City, MI Polaris 331 4 Jakki Farmer Big Lake, MN Polaris 405 5 Tausha Lange Miltona, MN Polaris 214 6 Aleksa Zandstra Annandale, MN Arctic Cat 530 7 Makenna Kleiman Duluth, MN Ski-Doo 199 8 Mckaylee Meyerhofer Waterford, WI Arctic Cat 890 9 Ryley Hasenack Jackson, WY Polaris 741 10 Cierra Beckerleg Elk River, MN Arctic Cat 168 11 Jenna Stone Aniwa, WI Ski-Doo 04

Final Point Standings