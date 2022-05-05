Mitchell Harrison Cleared to Race Canadian Triple Crown Series

#64 Mitchell Harrison in 2022 250 West SX action. | Bigwave photo

There was slight cause for concern over the eligibility of American rider Mitchell Harrison to race in the 250 class of the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals.

The Michigan native has signed to race on the Cobequid Callus GasGas team alongside Tyler Medaglia, Mitch Cooke, and Eve Brodeur. However, a rule in the MRC book left room for interpretation as to his acceptability:

Direct Motocross has learned that after the issue was sent to MRC officials Daryl Murphy and Paul Kingsley Mitchell has been deemed eligible and will line up in the 250 MX class at Round 1 at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC on June 5th.