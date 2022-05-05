Mitchell Harrison Cleared to Race Canadian Triple Crown Series
There was slight cause for concern over the eligibility of American rider Mitchell Harrison to race in the 250 class of the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals.
The Michigan native has signed to race on the Cobequid Callus GasGas team alongside Tyler Medaglia, Mitch Cooke, and Eve Brodeur. However, a rule in the MRC book left room for interpretation as to his acceptability:
Direct Motocross has learned that after the issue was sent to MRC officials Daryl Murphy and Paul Kingsley Mitchell has been deemed eligible and will line up in the 250 MX class at Round 1 at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC on June 5th.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.