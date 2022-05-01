Mitchell Harrison Signs with GASGAS/COBEQUID/CALLUS Race Team

The GASGAS/CMS/CALLUS Race Team is excited to announce we have entered into an agreement with USA star Mitchell Harrison to pilot our 2022 GASGAS Canada MC 250F for the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Tour!

We are thrilled with this addition to our team and are confident Mitchell will be able to put us in a great position to compete for an MX2 championship this season.

Mitch Cooke had this to say about his newest teammate – “I’m looking forward to having him around. We all know how fast he is and I really think he will add a lot of flair to the Canada Nationals this season!“

Tyler Medaglia is excited to have Harrison round out our Triple Crown Series effort this season and shared these words about the addition – “I’m excited to have Mitchell on board. I watched that kid grow up from 85’s to the big leagues. I know he has the work ethic and speed to challenge for the MX2 title! It will be good for both of us to push each other here in Nova Scotia the month before the first round. Between myself and both Mitchells it will be a war zone at the practice tracks here soon!“

When talking with our 1st new rider to join the 2022 campaign, Eve Brodeur, she said the following – “I believe Mitchell will be a great addition to our team and I’m proud to be able to consider him a teammate for 2022. I have been loving my experience with the GG/CMS/Callus team and I truly believe we’re going to be very strong in all championships this season!“

Mitchell will be joining the team at the Callus Moto Compound in Nova Scotia after the conclusion of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale in Salt Lake City. His 2022 GASGAS Canada MC 250F has already been prepped by Cobequid Mountain Sports with many parts from our fantastic sponsors going into the season including FMF Racing, SKDA, Rekluse Canada, DID Chain, Dubya USA, DP Brakes, Seco Seat Cover, Ride Engineering, and GET. Mitchell will be outfitted in protective wear courtesy of Leatt Protectives and Kimpex Canada. His custom jerseys, pants, and gloves will be provided by Callus Moto.

We are excited for the season, and we can’t want to #GETONTHEGAS with Mitchell Harrison, Mitch Cooke, Tyler Medaglia, Eve Brodeur, Justin Burge, and Talon Medaglia!