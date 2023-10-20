Mitchell Harrison to Partzilla PRMX

Mitchell Harrison to Partzilla PRMX

Here’s the official statement from Mitchell Harrison and the Partzilla PRMX team as he goes green for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series.

Hamer, SC: The Partzilla PRMX Race Team is proud to announce the addition of Mitchell Harrison for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The 24-year-old will race the 250SX East Region on his way to qualify for the SuperMotocross Playoffs. Harrison turned professional in 2016 and brings worldwide experience to the table with MXGP and Canadian racing experience.

“Joining the Partzilla PRMX Team is very exciting,” Harrison said. “I feel like it’s an overall exciting new step for me. I’ve always enjoyed the South of the Border experience where you’re isolated and this will allow me to focus on riding, training, and getting better.”

Harrison now joins PRMX for the first time in his career and caught the eye of Team Owner Julien Perrier while racing up in Canada this past summer.

“I’m really excited with the way that Julien wants to take things and build his program,” Harrison said. “I think we’re both on the same page and the passion that he has for this team is unmatched. I think this year will be a lot of fun racing and it will be very successful as well.”

The Partzilla PRMX Race Team was founded in 2010 by Julien Perrier. The team is based out of the South of the Border Training Facility in South Carolina.

Partzilla.com is the premier OEM parts dealer and distributor. Our goal is to get you up and running whether you need genuine parts, an aftermarket upgrade, or a component diagram to help you take it apart and put it back together. We sell OEM parts for Honda, Kawasaki, Polaris, Can-Am, Suzuki, Arctic Cat, Sea-Doo, Ski-Doo and Yamaha motorcycles, ATVs, PWCs and snowmobiles. We also carry a vast selection of premium-brand aftermarket parts and OEM accessories.