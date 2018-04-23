Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Good Monday morning, everyone. This Coffee is coming to you from the westbound lanes of the I-90 through New York State. We made the last-minute decision to head to Boston for the Foxboro Supercross at Gillette Stadium.

First off, stadiums that are situated outside the centre of a city are, in my opinion, the best simply due to the fact that you can park close to the building for FREE and the Pro pits are all very easily accessed.

I’ve paid as much as $40 USD for parking in San Diego. Sure, they print you out a receipt, but you still have to pay $40! And then the pits are a 10-minute walk.

Although the downtown atmosphere at some of the stadiums that are right downtown is cool, the parking and pit issues outweigh the benefits, so I’m all in favour of the stadiums out in the boonies.

Gillette Stadium is one of these, and the entire experience just goes a lot smoother.

Now I’d like to go on a little travel rant.

So, we’re driving east on I-90 – a toll road – and it’s getting late. We’ve still got hours to go and I’m starting to get drowsy. No problem, right? I’ll just pull into one of the “service centers” along the route and grab a coffee. Nope, they closed “at 9:15.” Huh?!

You don’t want to leave the “Thrughway” because of the tolls, so you’re trapped going to the ones they funnel you into along the way, and they’re not open???

Come on, America, let’s get this figured out!

So, what do we do, you ask? The only thing open at one of the stops was a Roy Rogers Chicken. How good do you think their coffee is? Exactly. Undrinkable is the answer.

Anyway, we made it near to the stadium very late Friday night. I’m usually on my own on these trips, so talking Emily into sleeping in the back of the DMX Van was going to be an issue. No, I’m not cheap, but pulling into a hotel at 2:30am only to get up at 4:30am to get to the track walk that starts at 6:30am seemed like a huge waste of money. Hmm, maybe that’s the very definition of cheap!

Fortunately, I made the back of the van so comfortable it was a pretty easy sell. We headed to a rest area that was only 10 minutes from the stadium and fell asleep for a couple hours. Not ideal, but it would have to do.

I’ll have a photo report up on the site as soon as we get home and I can get to it, so I won’t go into a play-by-play here – I’m sure, if you’re reading this, you already know what happened.

I will, however, say something about the clumsy elephant in the room: The Marvin Musquin pass on Eli Tomac. Did you happen to see it (he asks dripping with sarcasm)?

Here’s my opinion on the whole thing, whether you asked for it or not. Hey, this is my weekly column where I can do and talk about whatever I want.

I was on the floor snapping photos in Foxboro. Like everyone, I was paying close attention to Tomac as he made passes and got closer and closer to the front of the pack. Marvin Musquin was in the lead and you just sensed it was only a matter of time until the pass happened.

With a lap-and-a-half to go, Eli made a textbook pass on Marvin and took the lead. On the last lap, Marvin went for it and, well, you all saw it. Down goes Eli with a sarcastic thumbs up gesture to Marvin.

Points leader, #21 Jason Anderson, was back in 3rd and admitted in the Press Conference that he wasn’t comfortable going the pace of #25 and #3, so he sat a distant 3rd and kept his points lead.

Here’s my point:

Was Marvin’s pass OK? You’re entitled to your opinion on that, but, if that pass is OK, then it’s OK for EVeryone, EVery time. That’s what the officials have to decide.

It’s OK when #55 Vince Friese does it, it’s OK when someone does it in a heat race, it’s OK for someone in 15th place in the main going for 14th.

Let’s say Eli falls in the first turn and gets going again in last place. We’re now saying he could do that exact same move to 21 riders on his way to the front and that has to be fine. He could put 21 riders on the ground and win the race and there’s not a damn thing anyone could say about it, right?

Is it only OK to do it for “$100 000?” Is it only OK to do it for a win? Is it OK as payback?

The AMA really has to look at this pass and decide what their stance is.

If it’s OK then it’s OK. There can’t be any favouritism or circumstantial privilege given. I don’t want to hear anyone say Vince is a dirty rider when the top guys are allowed to ride that way.

I think every rider has done that move at some point in their careers. Hell, even you reading this now can probably recall the time you did that to so and so!

The only other thing I’ll say on the subject is that Marvin should have just taken a play out of Dean Wilson’s playbook and said it was a crazy move and that he may have gone in a little hotter than he meant, or something.

He knew that move was going to get him some flak, so he should have just gotten ahead of the backlash and owned up to it. That’s probably the part he regrets. Walking the winner’s cheque to the bank will make him forget about it pretty quickly, however.

We’ve got a pretty good discussion going on about it over on our Instagram page (@Direct Motocross). Feel free to head over there and give your $.02.

I haven’t watched the replay of the broadcast yet, but I was standing there at the podium after the 450 main and it was a very tense situation.

We also had an interesting discussion about it in the Photo Den, after the PC.

Was the booing because Marvin isn’t from America? Would the crowd have booed as loudly if the roles were reversed? I don’t know the answer to that question, but it’s interesting.

OK, I lied, that wasn’t the last thing I was going to say about it…

Oh, we just passed a Service Center sign that has the first Tim Hortons we’ve seen heading back this way. And guess what? It says, “Open 24 hours.” How come only Tim gets it?!

Anyway, the post-race press conference was interesting. I’m not currently on the internet, but if you are, be sure to check it out.

And the 250, like anyone cares!

In conclusion, the AMA has to come out and say this pass was fine or not and then we can all move on. We all know there have been countless moves like this over the years, but we need to hear from the officials that it’s a normal passing move in Supercross. Until then, we can debate until we’re blue in the face and get nowhere.

A block pass is where you head into a corner and take the line away from the rider in front of you. That rider has the option to let off the gas and concede the position or keep on the gas and risk going down.

Eli never had this option, and I think this is where the issue lies. If it’s OK then it’s OK, we just need to hear it from the higher ups. OK, I’m really moving on this time…

#179 Westen Wrozyna Raced His Last Supercross of the Season

Canadian #179 Westen Wrozyna competed in the 250 East Supercross series this year. He gave us all a reason to cheer and it was a fun few months watching him try to make the night show.

He made a bunch of nights but is still left to chase making a Main. Congratulations to Westen and the entire PRMX Strikt Pelletier Kawasaki team. Hopefully, Westen gets the opportunity to race the series again in 2019.

I posted a quick summary of his day on the site Sunday morning before we headed downtown Boston and then to ”The Cape.” Here’s the post again now, in case you missed it.

Canadian #179 Westen Wrozyna took a run at the 2018 Monster Energy 250 East Supercross series. Kudos to him and his PRMX Strikt Pelletier Kawasaki team for making the effort. Racing Motocross against the best is one thing, but lining up against some of the best Supercross riders on the planet is another level all together!

Westen was in Foxboro, MA this past weekend for what looks to be his final SX gate drop of the season. We grabbed him to get his thoughts on the day, and here’s what he thought of this past Saturday at Gillette Stadium just outside Boston.

Track Walk:

Westen thought the track looked really good. “It was super-technical and was one of the bigger tracks we saw this season.”

“The whoops looked small and close together.”

“The triple looked big and was probably the biggest we had.”

First Practice:

Westen admitted he “felt uncomfortable” and was “riding tight.” It’s never a great feeling when you’re “forcing it” and riding with “no flow.”

They only made a couple changes to the suspension – “a click or two” – before they went out for qualifying.

Qualifying:

Westen started getting better during qualifying and was “feeling more comfortable,” but said he didn’t really “get the track until the final qualifying session.”

With only 34 entries in the class, everyone was going to the night show, but Westen said he “wanted to get a good time for a good gate pick.”

Westen has been sick for a couple weeks, and the cough just wouldn’t go away. It turns out he had/has bronchitis and is on some antibiotics to fix it.

Heat Race:

Westen got a good jump from the 3rd outside gate choice. He was good around the first turn but “got pinched out, hit a hay bale and had to roll the first rhythm section.”

What’s Next?:

Westen and the team will not be heading to the final round in Las Vegas. Westen will actually be heading to Quebec next week to compete in the Quebec Arenacross Series.

As for the summer? Well, he has a choice to make between heading west to race the entire Jetwerx Outdoor Nationals or stay closer to home and make some money racing AX in Quebec and then catching the Nationals when the come east.

It’s still up in the air, but I think the smart money is on the latter option.

Congratulations on a solid first Supercross effort, Westen. Good luck with what comes next. You gave us all a reason to cheer.

Westen’s final thought, a la Jerry Springer about racing AMA Supercross: “When you think you’re going fast enough, you’re not fast enough.”

#910 Cason Brown Wins First West Lites AX Event

The Ravensdale, Washington, rider who wowed us all at the first round of the Future West Moto Arenacross this season, Carson Brown, won Saturday’s AX Lites Amsoil Arenacross event.

If you haven’t watched this kid on his Instagram page, you really need to check him out. He’s creating a buzz that we really haven’t seen in a while. His skills on a bike are fun to watch.

Here’s the Press Release from the series:

Chris Blose Retains AMSOIL Arenacross Points Lead With Portland Victory Carson Brown Collects Career-First Lites West Class Win PORTLAND, Ore., (April 22, 2018) – AMSOIL Arenacross hosted the third round of the Race to the Ricky Carmichael Cup inside Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. Both 250AX Main Events saw the series’ top two contenders fighting through the pack to regain positions as Team Babbitt’s Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Jacob Hayes and Rockford Fosgate TiLube Honda’s Chris Blose endured misfortune in separate Main Events. In the AX Lites class, Rockford Fosgate TiLube Honda rider Carson Brown took his first-career Main Event win. The first 250AX Main Event saw Hayes and Blose side-by-side in the first turn through the whoops; Blose was held up high on the E3 Spark Plugs Born to Burn turn and lost vital positions to Hayes who quickly extended his lead. After starting Lap 1 in ninth place, Blose worked his way into the top three and soon was battling with Motosport Hillsboro Custom Power Sports rider Gerad Steinke for the second-place position. A slight error by Steinke moved Blose into second as Hayes took the Main Event win followed by Blose, Steinke and TZR Sportland 2 rider Travis Sewell finished fourth. The second 250AX Main Event saw Blose and Hayes out front again, but on Lap 3 Hayes had a mishap right before the rhythm section, losing positions to Blose who extended his lead early on. The race for second between Steinke and Sewell was brewing throughout most of the race as the duo battled back and forth, creating constant contact and banging bars in each turn. Meanwhile, Blose led all 15 laps to take the second Main Event victory with Sewell in second, Steinke third and Hayes fourth. Earlier in the evening, Blose secured the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Head 2 Head Challenge victory point, helping him to secure the overall and retain the red plate heading into the next round in Reno. Hayes salvaged enough points to finish second overall while Sewell rounded out the podium. Chris Blose carries a four-point lead after grabbing the AMSOIL Arenacross overall win in Portland, Oregon on April 21. In the fourth round of the AX Lites West season, the Main Event looked like it was going to be a repeat of the last three rounds with GPF Babbitt’s Online rider Ryan Breece grabbing the holeshot and the early lead until a mistake right before the rhythm section forced Breece to lose a few positions, moving him back into fourth. Custom Powersports rider Mason Kerr took over the lead with Rockford Fosgate TiLube Honda’s Carson Brown close behind in second. Brown charged to overtake the lead with five laps to go and took his first AX Lites Main Event victory of his career. Kerr followed in second while Breece finished third. 250AX Class Main Event Results 1. Chris Blose, Phoenix, Ariz, Honda (2-1) 2. Jacob Hayes, Greensboro, N.C., Kawasaki (1-4) 3. Travis Sewell, Westville, Ind., Kawasaki (5-2) 4. Gared Steinke, Woodland, Calif., Kawasaki (3-3) 5. Heath Harrison, Silverhill, Ala., Honda (4-6) 6. Ryan Breece, Athol, Idaho, Kawasaki (6-7) 7. Dare Demartile, Lincoln, Calif., Honda (7-8) 8. Daniel Herrlein, Bethesda, Ohio, KTM (12-5) 9. Robbie Wageman, Newhall, Calif., Yamaha (10-10) 10. Dylan Rouse, Florence, Ken., (8-11) 250AX Class Championship Standings 1. Chris Blose, Phoenix, Ariz., Honda (107) 2. Jacob Hayes, Greensboro, N.C., Kawasaki (103) 3. Heath Harrison, Silverhill, Ala., Honda (71) 4. Gared Steinke, Woodland, Calif., Kawasaki (71) 5. Travis Sewell, Westville, Ind., Kawasaki (68) 6. Daniel Herrlein, Bethesda, Ohio, KTM (66) 7. Kyle Bitterman, West Pelzer, S.C., Kawasaki (42) 8. Gavin Faith, Duncombe, Iowa, Kawasaki (10) 9. Shane Sewell, Westville, Ind., Kawasaki (4) 10. Jacob Williamson, Swartz Creek, Mich., Kawasaki (3) AX Lites West Class Main Event Results 1. Carson Brown, Ravensdale, Wash., Honda 2. Mason Kerr, Altoona, Iowa, Kawasaki 3. Ryan Breece, Athol, Idaho, Kawasaki 4. Dare Demartile, Lincoln, Calif., Honda 5. Devin Harriman, Longview, Wash., KTM 6. Johnny Garcia, Moriarty, N.M., Honda 7. Hunter Hilton, Youngsville, La., Husqvarna 8. Kevin Moranz, Topeka, Kan., KTM 9. Jake McKinney, Hamersville, Ohio, Kawasaki 10. Brian Marty, Olympia, Wash., Honda AX Lites West Class Championship Standings 1. Ryan Breece, Athol, Idaho, Kawasaki (62) 2. Carson Brown, Ravensdale, Wash., Honda (50) 3. Kevin Moranz, Topeka, Kan., KTM (50) 4. Johnny Garcia, Moriarty, N.M., Honda (30) 5. Devin Harriman, Brush Prairie, Wash., KTM (29) 6. Preston Taylor, Hastings, Neb., Kawasaki (27) 7. Mason Kerr, Altoona, Iowa, Kawasaki (25) 8. Hunter Hilton, Youngsville, La., Husqvarna (20) 9. Blaine Silveira, Lemoore, Calif., Honda (18) 10. Renton Minuto, Avalon, Calif., Yamaha (15) Photos AMSOIL Arenacross highlights – Video AMSOIL Arenacross post-race interview with Chris Blose – The 2018 AMSOIL Arenacross season continues in Reno, Nevada for the penultimate Round 11 on April 28. To purchase tickets for AMSOIL Arenacross, visit Arenacross.com . Follow the sport on its social channels:

After the races, we headed to our hotel and got an actual full night’s sleep before starting the tourist portion of our road trip. Have you ever been to Boston? We’d both been before but I hadn’t been since I was a guest of New Balance back in the 1990’s! Actually, I guess I went back with New Balance in around 2004. Anyway, it’s been a while, and I’d never been the one driving.

Parking is a wee bit of an issue in the city, to say the least. We cruised around Harvard and looked for a place to grab some brunch. We headed to some place just north of MIT called Hello Toast or something about toast. Anyway, it was lined up and they said a table for 2 would take 45 minutes to an hour. No thanks.

As we walked away, dejected, we noticed a hole in the wall pub in the basement, sort of, below it. Why not?

We walked in and it was the kind of place with old Pabst lights and mirrors on the wall, there was pool table, and no windows.

We checked the menu and the were serving breakfast. We gave it a try.

The place was called State Park and it had the best breakfast we’ve had in a long time! Neither of us could believe it and I think we may have insulted our server by acting as surprised that the food was good as we did.

We only had a day to check out the sights so we had to think quickly. We decided a trip thorough the downtown of Boston was called for, so we did that next.

Traffic was pretty intense and it took us forever to cruise the sights.

We decided to head south about an hour and check out Cape Cod. Neither of us had been down there before, so why not?

We took the scenic rout along the coast and made our way down.

The first place of note was Plymouth. Yes, the one with the rock. Yep, we had to go check it out.

I’m a bit of a history buff and even I was caught up in the whole Christopher Columbus thing. SCEEEEECH! Nope, not correct. Plymouth Rock is where the Mayflower landed with pilgrims, not where Columbus “found” America.

The Mayflower landed in 1620 while Columbus made his landing back in 1492. Way off!

Anyway, they’ve got the rock protected in its own little area on the sand, but we had to park and take some selfies, just like everyone else we say.

I asked a lady if she knew of any other rocks we could drive to and she looked at me with a very unhumorous blank face. Meh, I tried.

Off we went down to Cape Cod – Hyannis Port, to be exact – and sat on the beach with a tasty beverage and caught the sunset. It was n’t much of a visit, but now we know what all the hype is about. It’s a pretty cool spot with lots of huge mansions.

With that check mark on our list taken care of, we headed back the way we came, and here we are now. It’s always nice to go on these road trips, but there it’s always equally as nice getting home. If you’re Canadian reading this, you know what I mean when you get that sense of…something, when you cross the border and hit home ground. Maybe it’s all the Tim Hortons and markers in kilometres, I don’t know.

We’re now stopped at one of these damn service centres along I-90 which means we’re almost home. Have a great week, everyone. It looks like spring has finally arrived in SWO and that means all the tracks in the area will be open for business…for good this time!

Be sure to check in later for some photos from Saturday in Boston.