Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Hello, and welcome to the first Monday after the first Montreal Supercross in 6 years! I have to assume there are those out there still recovering from what is historically a raucous afterparty in one of the great cities of Canada. I wouldn’t know because we behaved and went straight back to the hotel after the racing was finished.

We hung out and spoke to as many racers as we could to find out how their time in The Big O went. Most were happy to be back and racing there, while others were still a little shell shocked from the thought of hitting the very tricky whoops section lap after lap.

I’d like to start out by wishing #214 Kevin Gamelin all the best after an extremely scary crash during the Intermediate main.

Kevin went head first into the face of a jump and was taken away to the hospital. It was a horrible time and one of those moments when we all ask ourselves if it’s all worth it.

Kevin was pumped to be racing at the stadium for the first time. I tried to find out more information on his condition, and all I know at this time is that he was still not awake as of late Sunday night.

We’re all thinking about Kevin, his family, and his friends. We’re a tight knit group in Motocross and when one rider is down, we’re all down. We’ll keep an eye on any information we can find and keep everyone posted on his condition.

Another unfortunate thing that happened Saturday night was the injury to #26 Kaven Benoit. Kaven didn’t make it around a full lap in Main #1. He pulled off the track and left favouring his hand/wrist. I spoke to his mechanic, Matt Deroy, soon after and he said that it was Kaven’s thumb that was the issue.

Well, we have now learned that he has, indeed, broken his thumb.

Kaven stated last year that he was finished racing indoors because he didn’t want to get injured and now he’s done it again. He has got to be so upset right now, and we all feel his pain. This injury means he will not be able to represent Canada at the MXON at Red Bud next month.

I’ve broken my thumb and it can be a pretty nagging little injury. In fact, I felt mine bothering me a little bit on the drive home yesterday! Good luck with the treatment of yours, Kaven. We’ll miss you next month in Michigan.

Kaven’s injury will open the door for Tyler Medaglia to represent the country at Red Bud next month. Team Captain, Kourtney Lloyd, had a few great options for the team this year, and Tyler was definitely one of them.

Kaven’s performance in Italy (he actually led the race!) made him a shoe-in for the team, but Tyler was always in the same sentence whenever anyone tried to come up with a 3-man team for Canada.

I spoke with Kourtney Sunday night and she told me that they would first have to get the green light from Tyler’s team manager, Adam Robinson, and then run it through the CMA for final approval, but that should really only be a formality.

Tyler’s performance this summer in the Rockstar Triple Crown series and his reputation as a great team player makes him a great fit for this or any other Team Canada.

Team Canada (*unofficial):

MXGP: Colton Facciotti

MX2: Jess Pettis

Open: *Tyler Medaglia

So, how was the reboot of the Montreal Supercross, you ask? It was good. We haven’t had the Toronto round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in a couple years, so this is the biggest event on the calendar, and it’s great for the industry.

Gestev is a big event company and they seemed to have a good handle on most of what is needed to put on a successful race and experience for the fans. I haven’t seen a total for the spectators yet, but they built it and people came. Eric Peronnard and Patrice Drouin both emphasized the fact that year 1 was a building and learning year for then reboot and that they will now sit back, evaluate the whole event and go from here.

They said they have a 3-year deal in Montreal, so you know they will learn from this one and move forward. I’m just happy the event is back, as we need a world class Supercross on our calendar.

The whoops were what the riders were talking about all weekend. Only Malcolm Stewart and Matt Goerke seemed to be able to hit them at speed lap after lap and make them look easy. They clicked another gear over the lead-in jump and skimmed the tops with and made time on the rest of the field every lap.

Many of the riders spent an unusual amount of time before and between their races walking back and forth along them — the whoops were definitely in everyone’s heads.

Also, most riders were expecting a smaller, more Arenacross-like track when they looked at the track map beforehand. I kept telling anyone who’d listen that even though they were only using 2/3 of the floor, the place is huge and it gave them ample space to make a legit SX track…and they did.

Most riders (likely ALL of the Canadians) were running their motocross set-up with a few clicks here and there, and it handicapped them, for sure.

Women’s Class

Eve Brodeur was the class of the field. After their practice, I was most impressed with the riding of #5 Sarah-Kim Villeneuve on her little 2-stroke. I picked her for “checkers of wreckers” status. I really liked the attitude she was showing out there. It looked like she wasn’t going to simply roll over and hand Eve this one, and that’s what it’s going to take to dethrone the queen.

Ladies/Femmes – Overall Finish Positions

Intermediate Class

Going in, I figured this one was going to be a battle between #53 Bjorn Viney and #20 Jeremy McKie, after moving up to the Intermediate class. Bjorn definitely has more indoor experience, so he had the upper hand.

#114 Quinn Amyotte was the 3rd in the podium-worthy group, as I saw it.

All 3 of them got bad starts in the main, and it made for an exciting final. Bjorn managed to work his way to the front, with Jeremy in tow. Quinn had to make a lot of late passes and only got into 3rd on the last lap with a great pass to get it done.

SX 250 Int – Overall Finish Positions

250 Pro

#15 Jess Pettis was the man in this one. He grabbed the early lead, and nobody was going to catch him. In fact, he lapped his teammate, #66 Marco Cannella, in 5th place! It was a great race for the Prince George, BC rider.

The only guy who equaled his happiness at the finish line was #471 Logan Karnow who took 2nd. He was pumped on it and waved his fist in the air.

#3 Shawn Maffenbeier had a nice battle with rookie Pro, #27 Tanner Ward, who was fighting a hand injury. Shawn has a nice lead in the race for the $10K Triple Crown money, so he didn’t want to jeopardize that and did what he had to do.

I was really impressed with #157 Wyatt Waddell in 6th place. He really struggled in the eastern half of the Motocross Nationals, so this was a great result for him, heading into the final 3 rounds of SX.

250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions

450 Class

This was Malcolm Stewart’s to lose, I suppose you could say. He was their marquee rider they brought in, and he did his job. He went 1-1-1 for the win, but the 2nd Main was a good one. He had to come through the pack, and the last time I heard a crowd cheering this loud for a Stewart was in Toronto in 2014 when his older brother, James Stewart, came through the pack in what could be the best SX ride of all time.

Matt Goerke was out front and Malcolm took him high in the hairpin corner before the whoops, with Matt ending up on the ground. No, Matt wasn’t too thrilled about it and neither was team manager, Steve Simms. Malcolm was the fastest rider, and it would have been nice if he didn’t put Matt on the ground because it was a great chance for him to make some ground on both Cole Thompson and Colton Facciotti who lead him in the race for the $100K.

Eric Peronnard was pretty clear at the riders’ meeting about racing for the wins but to not do anything to influence the outcome of the series points chase. Anyway, it was just a classic Supercross pass, but it had some pretty heavy influence in our overall series.

450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions

We’ll post up a bunch of photos and talk more about individual performances later on the site.

Endurocross Round 2 – Costa Mesa

Super EnduroCross – Overall Finish Positions

Amateur Open – Overall Finish Positions

Women – Overall Finish Positions

Full results HERE.

Next Round: Reno, NV – September 22.

MXGP – Jeffrey Herlings is the Champion

History for Herlings as 2018 MXGP Champion while Jorge Prado Wins in the Netherlands

ASSEN (The Netherlands) 16 September 2018 – The most challenging season in the history of the FIM Motocross World Championship crowned Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings 2018 MXGP Champion and overall winner today in Assen while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado topped MX2. The MXGP of the Netherlands was the massive home stage for a handful of Dutch riders this weekend but none where watched closer than the now 24-year old Herlings. An electric atmosphere created by tens of thousands of MXGP fans filled the air at Assen, nicknamed the “Cathedral of Speed”. The venue has hosted some of the top motorsports athletes in the world as they made history and today was no exception. The magnitude of the event was not just evident by the massive crowd but also with special guests like the Minister of Sport for the Netherlands Bruno Bruins, the Mayor of Assen Marco Out, and many others watching the racing and taking part in the podium ceremonies. Photo from left to right: FIM/CMS Director Tony Skillington Deputy of Sports for the Region of Drenthe Henk Jumelet Mayor of the Community of Sint Anthonis (Jeffrey Herlings’ living place) Marleen Sijbers Youthstream Vice President David Luongo MXGP of the Netherlands Organizer Lee van Dam Minister of Sports for the Netherlands Bruno Bruins Mayor of Assen Marco Out Deputy of Traffic and Infrastructure for the Region of Drenthe Henk Brink 2-time Dakar winner Team Dakar de Rooy Gerard de Rooy Team Dakar de Rooy’s Ton van Genugten Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings has been impeccable this season with 16 wins of the 19 races so far. Today the life long dream of the “bullet” came true as he was crowned World Champion at the highest level of motocross, the MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship. Coming into race 1 Herlings needed to finish 16th or higher to clinch the title but off the gate his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rival Antonio Cairoli took the FOX Holeshot. A test of Herlings’ mentality ensued and even with the option to let Cairoli get away, the Dutchman pushed forward. Giving chase to the two leaders was the third Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Glenn Coldenhoff. The second Dutch rider in the top three brought the crowd to their feet with the pressure of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Max Anstie bearing down on the #259. Massive roars from the crowd were common but none matched the magnitude of those heard as Herlings took the lead away from Cairoli. Cairoli fought back immediately along the roller straight next to the grandstands but Herlings maintained the position. Lap after lap Herlings grew his lead over Cairoli while the Italian did the same to the rest of the field. Meanwhile Coldenhoff was still under pressure from Anstie for third and on lap 8 the Brit was finally past after a crash from the Dutchman. Also taking advantage of the misfortune for Coldenhoff was Team HRC’s Tim Gajser who moved from 5th to 4th. A strong start from Wilvo Yamaha Official MXGP’s Shaun Simpson positioned him 7th for the first 2 laps before gaining a spot on Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Julien Lieber. Simpson was finished the race 6th as Herlings took an emotion charged and dominate race win lapping up to 7th position and earning him the title of MXGP World Champion for the first time in his career. The celebrations started immediately for Herlings who joined his team, family, and friends while Cairoli took second and Anstie third. MXGP Race 2 came just 2 hours later and Herlings lined back up with the new number 1 plate. The Dutch crowd were again full of vigor as Coldenhoff took the Fox Holeshot. Herlings ran second while Cairoli was 5th but the Italian jumped to 3rd by the second straight. Herlings then made a rare mistake and fell while in pursuit of Coldenhoff for the lead. The fall dropped Herlings to 6th behind Anstie but only briefly as he jumped long to get by the Brit. Next on the running order for Herlings was Gajser but Cairoli was making successful moves for the lead on Coldenhoff. With Cairoli in the lead Herlings quickly dispatched both Gajser and Coldenhoff to reclaim 2nd. Anstie also moved by Gajser and closed on Coldenhoff the following laps. Herlings then lined up Cairoli for a pass but the Sicilian responded well to keep the new World Champion at bay. Not long after the pass attempt for Herlings lapped riders and bad line choice from Cairoli allowed the Dutchman into the lead. At the finish it was a massive victory for Herlings ahead of Cairoli, Coldenhoff, and Anstie. In the Overall standings it was a clear victory and strong finish to a perfect weekend for Herlings with Cairoli second and Anstie third. Jeffrey Herlings: “I don’t really know what to say, it has been an amazing day! It has been a blessing to be in my shoes today. Everyone says to enjoy the day but it is so hard, I remember waking up this morning and now we are here, everything has happened so fast. To do this in front of the home crowd at Assen’s TT circuit it is amazing, it is really a special day.” Antonio Cairoli: “For me it is an honor to be second behind Jeffrey because he is definitely the fastest rider in the world at the moment and I’m not taking second to just anyone. I know I can be more competitive but it is a nice challenge and congratulations to him and thanks to Red Bull KTM for helping us to 1st and 2nd this season.” Max Anstie: “I definitely enjoy being up on the podium with these guys and seeing the crowd it is unbelievable. It was something special today and I have not seen this many people since I don’t know when.” MXGP Race 1 Top Ten: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 34:42.385; 2. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), +0:38.961; 3. Max Anstie (GBR, Husqvarna), +1:08.037; 4. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +1:10.886; 5. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), +1:11.149; 6. Shaun Simpson (GBR, Yamaha), +1:18.646; 7. Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), -1 lap(s); 8. Kevin Strijbos (BEL, KTM), -1 lap(s); 9. Clement Desalle (BEL, Kawasaki), -1 lap(s); 10. Julien Lieber (BEL, Kawasaki), -1 lap(s). MXGP Race 2 Top Ten: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 34:57.897; 2. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), +0:07.631; 3. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), +0:40.172; 4. Max Anstie (GBR, Husqvarna), +0:41.933; 5. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +1:12.454; 6. Shaun Simpson (GBR, Yamaha), +1:27.244; 7. Clement Desalle (BEL, Kawasaki), +1:44.321; 8. Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +1:53.877; 9. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), -1 lap(s); 10. Julien Lieber (BEL, Kawasaki), -1 lap(s). MXGP Overall Top Ten: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 50 points; 2. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 44 p.; 3. Max Anstie (GBR, HUS), 38 p.; 4. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 36 p.; 5. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 34 p.; 6. Shaun Simpson (GBR, YAM), 30 p.; 7. Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 27 p.; 8. Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 26 p.; 9. Kevin Strijbos (BEL, KTM), 23 p.; 10. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 22 p. MXGP Championship Top Ten: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 883 points; 2. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 782 p.; 3. Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 645 p.; 4. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 625 p.; 5. Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 544 p.; 6. Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 541 p.; 7. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 511 p.; 8. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 445 p.; 9. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, YAM), 404 p.; 10. Max Anstie (GBR, HUS), 366 p. MXGP Manufacturers: 1. KTM, 947 points; 2. Kawasaki, 664 p.; 3. Yamaha, 654 p.; 4. Honda, 640 p.; 5. Husqvarna, 610 p.; 6. Suzuki, 267 p.; 7. TM, 227 p. MXGP Photos Main Photo: Jeffrey Herlings & Antonio Cairoli Bottom Photos: 1. MXGP Start 2. Max Anstie The MX2 Championship coming into Assen was separated at the front by 24 points between Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado and Pauls Jonass. Yesterday’s Qualifying Race gave Prado the advantage with pole position. The first gate pick took Prado to his 24th Fox Holeshot of the year while Jonass crashed in the first turn. Prado had the lead stolen away by Honda 114 Motorsports Hunter Lawrence just before the waves on the opening lap and then came under pressure from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Covington. Meanwhile Covington’s Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Thomas Kjer Olsen fought over 4th with Kemea Yamaha Official MX2 Team’s Ben Watson. The Dane of Olsen took the spot and then moved on to catch Covington. Prado then took the lead from Lawrence in a switchback section by going inside to inside as opposed to the outside inside approach of the Australian. Lawrence then fell out a second time a couple of laps later which moved Covington and Olsen forward to second and third. Jonass was pushing his way through the field up into the top ten from the first turn crash. Covington lost 2nd to Olsen and then nearly lost 3rd to Lawrence but another mistake from the Australian gave Covington breathing room. Jonass eventually made it up to 8th after passing Hitachi KTM UK’s Conrad Mewse while Prado took the win with Olsen 2nd and Covington 3rd. MX2 Race 2 started in the same order for the top three as Race 1 finished with Prado scoring Fox Holeshot number 25 ahead of Olsen and Covington. Team HRC’s Calvin Vlaanderen had the Dutch crowd behind him as he passed Covington for third along the tribune and again several laps later as he took second from Olsen. Watson passed Jonass for 5th and held the position for 5 laps before the Latvian was back past. Jonass was unable to leave the #919 behind however and Watson made a pass stick with 3 laps to go. A lap prior to Watson’s pass Covington took over 3rd from Olsen after a mistake sent the Dane down. At the finish Prado took his second race win of the day with Vlaanderen second, Covington third, Olsen 4th, and Watson 5th. The overall result had Prado on top with 50 points while Covington took 2nd and Olsen 3rd making it the second consecutive MX2 round that Husqvarna has both factory riders on the podium. Jorge Prado: “First of all congrats to Jeffrey Herlings as he has had an amazing season. My weekend went pretty well, yesterday I took the win in the qualifying race which was good for the confidence today where I won both races so I couldn’t ask for a better weekend.” Thomas Covington: “I am pretty happy to be back on the podium in the sand since it is not really my forte. In the second race I knew I needed to pass one more guy to get on the podium, I saw TKO ahead of me and I was just giving everything to get ahead of him…he ended going down but we both ended up on the podium so it is good for the whole team.” Thomas Kjer Olsen: “Overall my weekend was good. I was pretty comfortable going into today and I felt like I was riding really good and the bike was working good so it is cool to be on the podium again.” MX2 Race 1 Top Ten: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 34:14.374; 2. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +0:06.207; 3. Thomas Covington (USA, Husqvarna), +0:10.027; 4. Ben Watson (GBR, Yamaha), +0:12.331; 5. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Honda), +0:23.068; 6. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Honda), +0:29.770; 7. Michele Cervellin (ITA, Yamaha), +0:36.515; 8. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), +0:36.858; 9. Conrad Mewse (GBR, KTM), +0:38.351; 10. Adam Sterry (GBR, Kawasaki), +0:43.764. MX2 Race 2 Top Ten: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 34:24.408; 2. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Honda), +0:07.591; 3. Thomas Covington (USA, Husqvarna), +0:15.909; 4. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +0:18.212; 5. Ben Watson (GBR, Yamaha), +0:19.609; 6. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), +0:26.899; 7. Michele Cervellin (ITA, Yamaha), +0:42.290; 8. Adam Sterry (GBR, Kawasaki), +0:48.350; 9. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), +0:50.004; 10. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Honda), +0:51.541. MX2 Overall Top Ten: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 50 points; 2. Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 40 p.; 3. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 40 p.; 4. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, HON), 38 p.; 5. Ben Watson (GBR, YAM), 34 p.; 6. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 28 p.; 7. Michele Cervellin (ITA, YAM), 28 p.; 8. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, HON), 26 p.; 9. Adam Sterry (GBR, KAW), 24 p.; 10. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 20 p. MX2 Championship Top Ten: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 823 points; 2. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 777 p.; 3. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 633 p.; 4. Ben Watson (GBR, YAM), 585 p.; 5. Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 565 p.; 6. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, HON), 521 p.; 7. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 366 p.; 8. Michele Cervellin (ITA, YAM), 365 p.; 9. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, HON), 331 p.; 10. Henry Jacobi (GER, HUS), 311 p. MX2 Manufacturers: 1. KTM, 918 points; 2. Husqvarna, 772 p.; 3. Honda, 662 p.; 4. Yamaha, 646 p.; 5. Kawasaki, 434 p.; 6. TM, 119 p. MX2 Photos Main Photo: Jorge Prado Bottom Photos: 1. Thomas Covington 2. Thomas Kjer Olsen

Have a great week. The Supercross series heads to my home town here in London at the Delaware Speedway for round 2. We’ll see you there…er, here.