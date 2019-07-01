Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Happy Canada, everyone! With everything that’s going on in the world these days, it’s increasingly nice to be able to say we live in what is at the top of the list for places to live – CANADA!

Of course, we’re not always happy with how things are being run, but when you compare our situation to some of the other nonsense going on around the globe, we’re doing pretty damn well!

No, that’s not to say we’re supposed to base our happiness on how much better off we are than the worst possible situation, but taking it into account can sometimes make you feel better about what’s going on in your neck of the Canadian woods.

I’m going to keep this short today because, like you, I plan on getting outside and enjoying this Canada Day.

Me? I’ll be heading back up to Grand Bend to play some beach volleyball with the same crew that has been heading to the beach town on the coast of Lake Huron since the mid-1990’s!

I moved out to Vancouver for 11 years and then Toronto for another 2. When I ended up back in my hometown of London, I decided to venture up to the beach and see what had changed, and guess what? Yep, the same dudes were set up and playing.

They had literally been going every weekend since I left! It’s always crazy to leave somewhere for an extended period of time only to return to see that nothing has changed. It’s actually pretty weird to think about.

Think about an old job you had but left maybe 10 years ago. Some of the people you used to work with are getting ready to head back to work there for another week on Tuesday. They’ve been going every day since you left! Crazy.

Anyway, I had planned on being at Southwick to see #610 Hayden Halstead race his first Lucas Oil AMA Motocross Championship race alongside #964 Mitch Goheen, but things came up and the trip was called off at the very last second.

If you know anything about me it’s that I hate not being there when a Canadian is making the effort to line up against the best, and it really pissed me off not being there to capture all the moments before, during, and after this one.

Mitch is touring the entire series with the Masterpool gang, so when I head to Red Bud this coming Saturday, I’ll be able to check in with both of them because Hayden is racing again this week, too.

Here’s a look at their results:

Mitch Goheen:

Qualified 70th

LCQ: 34th

Hayden Halstead:

Qualified 28th

Moto 1: 28th

Moto 2: 19th (earned points)

Overall: 21st

The WCAN is all wrapped up at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC. Here’s a look at all the results for you:

http://live.tracksideresults.com/futurewest/class.asp?e=78&c=all

Saturday was the final round of the Women’s West MX Nationals. Eve Brodeur was back in Quebec leaving the top two women, Avrie Berry and Shelby Turner, to battle it out for this title.

Avrie had a 7-point lead heading in and that meant that Shelby would have to win both motos (3 points over 2nd place points per moto) but that Avrie would have to finish one of them in worse than 2nd place. That was an unlikely scenario, barring injury of a mechanical.

Shelby did her part and took both wins, but Avrie also did hers and went 2-2 to claim her first Canadian title by 1 point!

Congratulations to her and the new Manluk Racing team who have become a force in Canadian Motocross.

They don’t have the official final series points up on the Rockstar Triple Crown website yet, but Avrie is the champ with Shelby 2nd.

It looks like Lexi Dyekman and Danika White kept this one interesting as they went into the final round tied for 3rd in points and then tied for points at the final round!

I was up at the final round of the Motopark Cup series at Motopark in Chatsworth, Ontario, on Sunday.

It was a great day of racing and there were a ton of riders out. The weather was actually perfect, too.

You can check out all the results here:

http://www.tracksideresults.com/motopark/class.asp?e=32&c=all

I shot a bunch of video and photos and will begin getting them all up on the site as soon as I get home from the beach. Sorry, this is my last chance to play some beach VB until after Walton!

I added Motopark to our list of track lap archives on my mountain bike. Check it out:

Here’s a sped-up look at what the track looked like after a long double-header weekend of intense racing.

Here’s the Relive view of the lap:

And the Strava stats:

OK, I’m going to head out before it gets dark! Have a great final day of the Canada Day long weekend, everyone.