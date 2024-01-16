On the Radar | #19 Deagan Gibney – Mission, BC

Name: Deagan Gibney

Age: 10

Hometown: Mission, BC

School and Grade: Grade 5, ESR elementary

Number: 19

Bike: KTM 65CC

Race Club or Series: Future West Moto

Classes: 65, 65 (10-11), and I got an 85 for Christmas so will be riding it in the 85 class this year!

Let’s get to know #19 Deagan Gibney from Mission, BC. It’s time for another ‘On the Radar.’ | Bigwave photo

How did you get started riding and racing?

I got started riding and racing because I’ve always loved things with two wheels. When I was finally big enough, I started riding a little 50cc Honda in my yard with my sister. I have a memory of my dad taking me to my first Arenacross race to watch. I asked him if I could give it a try, and he took me out for my first ride the next weekend.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My race number is 19, and I chose it because it’s my dad’s race number.

What’s your favourite subject in school?

Probably math, because it is just so fun and easy.

Let’s address this right away – his favourite subject in school is math “because it is just so fun and easy.” Atta boy! | Steve Kiziak photo

What is your favourite track and why?

Walton Raceway because it has deep ruts and big jumps.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Jett Lawrence because of his consistent riding style.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Dylan Wright. I got to do a training camp with him this year and not only is he a great rider, like Jett Lawrence, but he’s actually a really nice guy.

I also look up to Blake Davies on the West Coast. I love his riding style and he is always so nice to all of the kids.

Deagan on the top step of the box at the 2023 WCAN in Kamloops. | Bigwave photo

Who is your hero?

My dad is my hero because he can fix anything and he believes in me.

How did your 2023 season go? Did you meet your expectations?

My 2023 season was awesome and I had a lot of fun! I kept getting better at riding, and even though I had some tough rides, I learned a lot.

What was your best race?

Just before Christmas at the AMO Arenacross series, I missed my gate pick and had to start in the back row, getting out of the gate dead last, and I won the race! I was pretty hyped!

What are your winter plans?

Snowboard and try snow-biking with my dad and sister! Please snow more on the West Coast!

What classes will you be racing next season?

I’ll be racing in 65 (10-11), 65 Open, and 85 (7-11).

Deagan will try his hand at the 85cc class in 2024. | Bigwave photo

What are the big races you’re planning to attend?

I’d like to make it to the Walton TransCan this year and maybe do some races on the East Coast. I have heard the track at (Motocross) Deschambault is really cool! I have been practicing my French and can count to 30.

I’d also like to try and qualify for Loretta Lynn’s one of these years! So maybe we will do that.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

My goal for next season is to keep improving my skills. Before each race, I set small goals for myself, like a new jump or working my corner speed. It takes a lot of practice and focus to reach those goals, but I’m determined to keep getting better each time I hit the track.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Winning the Grand National Championship on my first trip to Walton!

What is your favourite thing about going to the races?

I love to hang out and ride with all of my moto buddies.

Watch for Deagan on the mountain this winter. | Dad photo

Or maybe on the boat fishing. | Dad photo

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing? What other sports or activities do you do?

I like to ride my BMX, shoot my bow, go fishing, and snowboard.

Good luck next season and who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank: Holeshot Motorsports, FXR, SPY, DBK, Twin Air, Ryno Power, my mom, my dad and my sister, and really all my family that backs me.