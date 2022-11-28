Monday Morning Coffee | David Gingras – Partzilla PRMX at SOBMX

By Billy Rainford

Something a little different this week for Monday Morning Coffee. I’m on my way home from a week at the 2022 Thor Mini O’s Presented by Pro Circuit. I headed over to I-95 so I could drop in on the Partzilla PRMX team and see how everything is going for the upcoming Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series.

Unfortunately, our 2 Canadian riders (Preston Masciangelo – wrists, and Julien Benek – internal) are on the mend right now, but there’s still a lot going on for Julien Perrier‘s Canadian SX team.

Mechanic David Gingras from D-Spec Motosports took a few minutes to introduce the riders for the upcoming season. Grab yourself a coffee and watch as David gives us the lowdown on the team for the 2023 season.

Video:

(HD may still be processing, but they’re about to start riding…)

Podcast: