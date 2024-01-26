Motopark Hiring for Instructor Position

Accepting Applications

Start Date: January 1, 2024

Position Title: Motocross Instructor

Location: Motopark, 622794 Moto Park Rd. Chatsworth, Ontario N0H1G0.

Job Type: Part time, 8 weeks in the Summer. Accommodation can be made for applicants that can only Instruct part of the 8 week program.

Hours: Monday to Thursday: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Friday: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

About Motopark: Motopark is renowned for its exceptional Motocross Camps, a tradition since 1972. Our camps attract students from all over North America and various other countries. We are dedicated to teaching motocross enthusiasts of all skill levels, focusing on technique, speed, safety, and professional development in the sport.

About our Instructors: You’ll be joining our team of Instructors. Chief Instructor is Zeb Dennis.

Zeb is a United States Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA] Certified Coach. Zeb is a Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Licenced Official for International Motocross events as well as a Firefighter with West Grey Fire Services. Zeb is also a Pro Motocross, Freestyle and BMX Competitor

Amelia Matchett has her Bachelors in Kinesiology and is also a Certified Personal Trainer.

Amelia races Motocross in the Ladies class.

Kyle King is also a USMCA certified Coach. Kyle is a Pro Motocross competitor.

Job Description: We are seeking to add two to three professional motocross riders with a passion for teaching and a commitment to excellence. Instructors will be responsible for conducting motocross lessons under the direction of our Chief Instructor at the renowned Motopark 5 Day Camp.

Responsibilities:

Provide high-quality motocross instruction to riders of varying skill levels.

Teach the fundamentals of motocross including body positioning, braking, cornering, jumping, and racing techniques.

Lead and manage groups, ensuring a safe and productive learning environment.

Assist in maintenance and setup of motorcycles, offering guidance and support to students.

Uphold Motopark’s standards of professionalism, safety, and respect within the sport.

Qualifications:

Proven experience as a professional motocross rider.

Previous attendance at motocross camps or similar training programs.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with an ability to instruct and motivate students.

Knowledge of motorcycle maintenance and safety protocols.

A positive attitude and a team-player mindset.

Benefits:

Competitive salary.

Opportunity to work in a dynamic and passionate environment.

Be part of a prestigious motocross camp with a rich history.

How to Apply: Interested candidates should apply via email to info@motoparkracing.com

Please include a resume, a brief cover letter, and any relevant certifications or endorsements.

Application Deadline: March 15, 2024

Join the Motopark team and help shape the next generation of motocross riders!