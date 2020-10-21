Jake Piccolo Update

By Billy Rainford

#381 Jake Piccolo update | Bigwave photo

#381 Jake Piccolo from Abbotsford, BC was poised to do battle for the 2020 Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships title. Unfortunately, a crash during practice on Saturday before round 1 put him out for the day and consequently the weekend. We contacted his dad, Dan Piccolo, to find out how he’s doing and whether we will be seeing him this weekend at rounds 3 and 4.

Dan summed up the situation like this:

“Jake is 100% and you will see him this weekend. As far as what happened, I think he touched his shifter going into the whoops and popped it out of gear. As he was going over the last couple whoops the front end just dropped and over the bars he went.”

Great news. On a good day, Jake will be very difficult to beat on these indoor track at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC. Kyle Beaton is the man on the dozer and will likely have another great track for us this week.

You can watch all the action LIVEe Saturday and Sunday on the Future West Moto Facebook page.

Results can be found HERE.