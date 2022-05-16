MXGP of Sardegna | Kate Kowalchuk Report

With just a 6-point gap in the MX2 World Championship, Yamaha Factory rider #93 Jago Geerts was looking to keep the red plate heading into Sardegna and this round did not disappoint. In easily one of the best battles of the weekend, possibly even the season, Geerts went 1-2 for 2nd overall tying KTM Factory rider #28 Tom Vialle who went 2-1 for 1st overall, allowing him to keep the 6-point lead in the World Championship standings.
Vialle had one of the best weekends of his career in terms of his riding. Going into such a gnarly sand track he would have been happy with a podium and instead came out on top. Having being stuck in a first lap crash off the start of moto 1 he fought his way back to 2nd catching Geerts in the last lap with them leading the entire class by 40.7 seconds.
In moto 2, Vialle and Geerts were tire-to-tire from start to finish showing an insane amount of speed with another 39.2 second lead over the rest of the class, as Vialle took the win by 0.339 seconds. Rounding out the podium was Yamaha Factory rider #198 Thibault Benistant who also got both holeshots.
The MX2 battle between Vialle and Geerts was definitely something you want to go back and watch for both motos. This tight championship battle will continue at Round 9 in Madrid, Spain.
MX2 – GP Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Fed.
Bike
Race 1
Race 2
Total
1
28
Vialle, Tom
FRA
FFM
KTM
22
25
47
2
93
Geerts, Jago
BEL
FMB
YAM
25
22
47
3
198
Benistant, Thibault
FRA
FFM
YAM
20
20
40
4
24
Horgmo, Kevin
NOR
NMF
KAW
16
18
34
5
80
Adamo, Andrea
ITA
FMI
GAS
14
15
29
6
516
Laengenfelder, Simon
GER
DMSB
GAS
15
14
29
7
517
Gifting, Isak
SWE
SVEMO
KTM
12
16
28
8
11
Haarup, Mikkel
DEN
DMU
KAW
18
10
28
9
72
Everts, Liam
BEL
FMB
KTM
11
13
24
10
403
Boegh Damm, Bastian
DEN
DMU
KTM
9
12
21
11
87
Brumann, Kevin
SUI
FMS
YAM
10
11
21
12
38
Rubini, Stephen
FRA
FFM
HON
8
9
17
13
427
Fredriksen, Hakon
NOR
NMF
HON
13
0
13
14
253
Pancar, Jan
SLO
AMZS
KTM
4
8
12
15
224
Teresak, Jakub
CZE
ACCR
KTM
6
6
12
16
33
Karssemakers, Kay
NED
KNMV
KTM
7
5
12
17
338
Olsson, Filip
SWE
SVEMO
HUS
0
7
7
18
313
Polak, Petr
CZE
ACCR
HON
5
2
7
19
912
Rizzi, Joel
GBR
ACU
YAM
2
4
6
20
53
Lata, Valerio
ITA
FMI
KTM
3
3
6
21
426
Mewse, Conrad
GBR
ACU
KTM
1
1
2
MX2 – World Championship Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Bike
Total
GBR
ITA
ARG
POR
TRE
LAT
ITA
SAR
ESP
FRA
GER
INA
INA
CZE
BEL
SWE
FIN
FRA
TUR
OMA
1
93
Geerts, Jago
BEL
YAM
338
18-22
25-25
25-22
12-25
20-0
25-25
25-22
25-22
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
2
28
Vialle, Tom
FRA
KTM
332
22-20
22-0
22-25
25-22
25-25
16-20
16-25
22-25
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
3
516
Laengenfelder, S.
GER
GAS
245
25-25
14-22
8-16
8-12
13-11
18-9
15-20
15-14
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
4
11
Haarup, Mikkel
DEN
KAW
239
13-14
13-14
18-20
22-18
22-15
0-12
14-16
18-10
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
5
24
Horgmo, Kevin
NOR
KAW
233
14-12
15-13
16-8
13-20
9-16
22-18
9-14
16-18
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
6
74
de Wolf, Kay
NED
HUS
211
20-16
20-18
4-0
20-15
15-22
9-22
12-18
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
7
80
Adamo, Andrea
ITA
GAS
198
12-10
18-20
10-15
16-14
18-0
15-5
11-5
14-15
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
8
517
Gifting, Isak
SWE
KTM
193
7-15
9-16
14-6
10-10
11-13
11-14
20-9
12-16
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
9
38
Rubini, S.
FRA
HON
175
16-11
5-11
13-13
15-8
12-12
5-0
22-15
8-9
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
10
101
Guadagnini, M.
ITA
GAS
172
8-13
10-12
20-18
9-16
14-18
7-16
0-11
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
MXGP
This weekend in Sardegna was a weekend to watch in every class as Gebben Van Venrooy Racing rider #10 Calvin Vlaaderen went 1-1 dominating his first MXGP overall win of his career. Vladderen was on an entirely different level than every rider in the MXGP class yesterday in both motos, giving himself and 6D Helmets their first overall MXGP wins. After moto 1, he was the only rider leaving the race looking like he could have kept going for another 5-10 minutes.
After missing Maggiora due to a shoulder injury, GasGas Factory rider #61 Jorge Prado came out giving it his all going 3-3 for 2nd overall after taking 3 weeks off to recover. He is looking to continue his recovery and moving to the top step of the podium in the coming rounds.
Prado’s teammate #101 Mattia Guadanini moved up from the MX2 class this weekend going 11-8 for 8th overall in his 450 MXGP debut. Rounding out the podium was Yamaha Factory rider #959 Maxime Reneaux.
Many are wondering what happened to Honda Factory rider #243 Tim Gajser this weekend after looking absolutely gassed following his 2nd place in moto 1. He was reported to have been very sick all weekend with a viral flu and unfortunately struggled through this gnarly sand track going 12th in moto 2 keeping his championship lead at 79 points.
MXGP – GP Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Fed.
Bike
Race 1
Race 2
Total
1
10
Vlaanderen, Calvin
NED
KNMV
YAM
25
25
50
2
61
Prado, Jorge
ESP
RFME
GAS
20
20
40
3
259
Coldenhoff, Glenn
NED
KNMV
YAM
13
22
35
4
959
Renaux, Maxime
FRA
FFM
YAM
15
18
33
5
91
Seewer, Jeremy
SUI
FMS
YAM
18
15
33
6
189
Bogers, Brian
NED
KNMV
HUS
16
16
32
7
243
Gajser, Tim
SLO
AMZS
HON
22
9
31
8
101
Guadagnini, Mattia
ITA
FMI
GAS
10
13
23
9
89
Van Horebeek, Jeremy
BEL
FMB
BET
11
12
23
10
41
Jonass, Pauls
LAT
LAMSF
HUS
12
11
23
11
70
Fernandez, Ruben
ESP
RFME
HON
5
14
19
12
303
Forato, Alberto
ITA
FMI
GAS
7
10
17
13
161
Östlund, Alvin
SWE
SVEMO
YAM
9
8
17
14
32
Van doninck, Brent
BEL
FMB
YAM
14
1
15
15
911
Tixier, Jordi
FRA
FFM
KTM
6
7
13
16
29
Jacobi, Henry
GER
DMSB
HON
8
2
10
17
23
Charlier, Christophe
FRA
FFM
YAM
2
6
8
18
919
Watson, Ben
GBR
ACU
KAW
4
3
7
19
75
Roosiorg, Hardi
EST
EMF
KTM
0
5
5
20
147
Sihvonen, Miro
FIN
SML
HON
1
4
5
21
7
Jasikonis, Arminas
LTU
LMSF
YAM
3
0
3
22
43
Evans, Mitchell
AUS
MA
HON
0
0
0
MXGP – World Championship Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Bike
Total
GBR
ITA
ARG
POR
TRE
LAT
ITA
SAR
ESP
FRA
GER
INA
INA
CZE
BEL
SWE
FIN
FRA
TUR
OMA
1
243
Gajser, Tim
SLO
HON
367
25-22
22-25
22-25
20-25
25-25
25-25
25-25
22-9
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
2
959
Renaux, Maxime
FRA
YAM
288
20-15
20-22
25-22
10-10
18-22
15-16
20-20
15-18
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
3
91
Seewer, Jeremy
SUI
YAM
264
22-18
18-16
20-0
16-14
16-20
14-13
22-22
18-15
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
4
61
Prado, Jorge
ESP
GAS
260
18-25
25-14
18-18
25-22
20-18
9-8
– –
20-20
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
5
259
Coldenhoff, G.
NED
YAM
234
12-20
4-7
13-15
18-20
22-10
16-20
13-9
13-22
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
6
70
Fernandez, R.
ESP
HON
213
1-16
16-15
6-20
15-12
10-14
20-18
15-16
5-14
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
7
189
Bogers, Brian
NED
HUS
205
14-9
14-20
– –
22-18
13-16
13-15
12-7
16-16
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
8
89
Van Horebeek, J.
BEL
BET
189
11-12
12-13
14-14
12-11
14-13
12-2
14-12
11-12
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
9
10
Vlaanderen, C.
NED
YAM
178
9-10
9-4
– –
13-15
15-0
7-14
18-14
25-25
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
10
41
Jonass, Pauls
LAT
HUS
172
– –
11-0
15-16
14-16
4-0
22-22
16-13
12-11
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
After Riola, Sardegna showing some life in the MXGP class, expect to see further moves being made in Madrid, Spain at Round 9.
WMX
We aren’t done with the surprises yet! We had a familiar face show up in the WMX class this weekend. As most of you may know her, 2019 Canadian Triple Crown Series WMX Champion Avrie Berry was lining up for the first time in over a year. Unfortunately, following her incredible season up in Canada, Berry ran into some health issues sidelining her for a few years with difficulties getting back to 100% health to ride again.
Lining up this weekend, Avrie didn’t really have any expectations, knowing where her race fitness was, but wanted to get back into racing rhythm with pushing for top 10 and give it the best she had. She did just that going 16-14 for 16th overall and starting to look and feel like herself in moto 2. You can expect to see her improving in the coming round in Madrid, Spain.
[Update: Avrie will not be able to make it to Spain for the next round.]
Canadian WMX fans can look forward to seeing Avrie back competing in Canada in the near future, as we wish her the best in her continued recovery.
But wait, there’s one more thing…
Italian MXGP legend with his 9 World Championship titles Antonio Cairoli is packed up and on his way to appear at the first few rounds of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championships starting May 28 in Pala, California, at Fox Raceway. Everyone over here is excited and very interested to see how he competes in the stacked 450 class in the USA. If you’re counting him out just remember… GO FASTA, EAT PASTA 😉
