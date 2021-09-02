New Off-road collection from SCOTT!

We are excited to announce the release of the brand new Off-road collection from SCOTT Sports.

Prepare to conquer the track or trail with SCOTT‘s extensive new range of goggles, gear, protection and accessories. With a whole host of product updates and fresh new graphics throughout, our new Off-road collection has been developed to offer everything you need to be ahead of the rest when the gate drops!

See the new collection video below:

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Prospect Goggle



Our flagship goggle, the Prospect is back again with a wide range of exciting new colorways and styles for this season. Perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more sets the Prospect apart from the rest. Also available in WFS, Light Sensitive and Amplifier options.

350 Evo Series Gear

Known for its superb build-quality, comfort and style, our trusted 350 Series gear has undergone a full re-design. Improved construction, materials and fit together with large-scale weight reduction means this kit is now better than ever. With graphic options that offer everything from modern, clean and simple to full-on wild ‘90s, you can be sure there is a 350 Evo kit for everyone!

250 Evo Glove

New for this year we also have a fully re-designed 250 glove. Lighter weight, improved fit and modernized style, the new 250 Evo is sure to be your new go-to slip-on moto glove. You will also find multiple new glove designs that match perfectly with our goggles throughout the collection.

Softcon Air Protection

Our revolutionary line of D3O® soft protection continues to grow with the addition of a Protective Base Layer for this season. The entire SCOTT Softcon Air line offers outstanding protection as well as unbeatable ventilation, comfort and freedom of movement. This armor range will have you covered no matter what you ride.

Swap Evo Gear

Also new for this year is a full redesigned 350 Swap kit. The SCOTT Swap kit is one of our most popular gear sets. Now with five new jersey options that all match one new pant, you can mix and match the Swap Evo kit to create multiple gear sets to suit any bike and any style.