Video Interview | Guillaume St Cyr – 2022 Indy SX

By Billy Rainford

#551 Guillaume St Cyr tried to qualify for the 2022 Indianapolis Supercross at Lucas Oil Stadium in the 450 class on his 250. He was close all day long but fell just short of making it in to the night show. We spoke with him about it in the pits after he was finished.

Saturday, March 19, 2022