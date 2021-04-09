No More Supercross for Casey Keast in 2021

By Billy Rainford

After impressing everyone and making the night show in the first two 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series in Arlington, Texas, Canadian #300 Casey Keast will not line up for any more SX races this season.

The Kelowna, BC racer crashed in the whoops at Arlington #3 and was forced to the sidelines. On the way back to California with Kevin Urquhart from Bulldog Training they were rear-ended on the highway and ruined their truck and trailer.

The crash in Arlington left Casey with a broken bone in his hand and the car wreck left him with a concussion.

When we spoke with Casey on Friday he simply said, “I’m not racing any more SX this year for a combination of reasons.”

With the level of skill and competitiveness he showed everyone this year, hopefully, we see Casey on the line down south again in the future.

The series moves to a 3-race stand in Atlanta, starting Saturday.