Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross | October 2023

By Jacqueline Ross

Greetings, Humans,

Someone that I used to know once told me, “You can’t build a house without a few splinters.” And here I thought, as long as we focused on constructing a solid foundation we’d be all right! Well played, universe, well played…

Patch work and minor adjustments can be beneficial, but sometimes you need a demolition! Get the wrecking ball out, tear the entire structure down, and rebuild from the ground up. Along the journey, we’re bound to have many splinters, cuts, bruises, broken bones, you name it! The real question is, how do you show up when it’s time to rebuild?

My “under construction” phase for my knee is going phenomenal! Sure, I have my tough days, but I really do my best to show up for myself and the world with a good attitude. Sowing the seeds of gratitude, patience, discipline, and resiliency are paying off with major health dividends. I no longer need my knee trifecta: brace, cane, or walker. I hit over 16,000 steps a few days last week. I also rode a bicycle last weekend for the first time in 13 months!

Looking back, I truly am grateful for my last year of Hell, with the few slices of Heaven, that I went through. If it weren’t for all of the trials and tribulations that I faced and overcame, I would not have evolved into this version of myself. I’m so grateful I kept my Faith, never gave up on myself, my dreams, and my belief that “all of this is happening for me, not to me.”

I always compare motocross to life; not the board game or cereal either. The real one outside of the motorsports realm. It truly is so relative. How one handles adversities in sport tells you quite a lot about how one will handle and overcome problems in life or vice versa. Do they take ownership of the problem and make adjustments to get through it? Or does one become the victim of the problem, complain about how unfair it is, throw in the towel, or just find a vice to help them suppress and cope with whatever the issue maybe?

From my own personal experience of overcoming my own adversities on and off the track, the first solution to anything is always with yourself, the person looking back at you in the mirror.

Use your ‘Windex’ daily,

Jacqueline