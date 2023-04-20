Out of the Blue | Emily Haeusler | Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Emily Haeusler

Date of Birth: 28/09/2000

Hometown: Traralgon, Victoria, Australia

Occupation: Electrician

Race Number: 646

Bike: 2015 KTM 250 EX-C

Race Club: Diamond Valley Motorcycle Club

Classes: Ladies Bronze

This week, we feature #646 Emily Haeusler from Australia. | Jasmine Harbright photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

I was introduced to riding dirt bikes by my dad at the age of 4. I grew up being inspired by my brother and always wanting to be like him. We have ridden together for many years and still do.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I never thought that I would be a competitive rider in my class. I started racing dirt bikes to be able to meet like-minded girls so that I had more friends to ride with. Now I have made so many new riding friends as well as placing on the podium multiple times.

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

Wildwood Rock Extreme Enduro. It’s one of those events where the atmosphere is incredible. By the time it comes around again, the pain has worn off from the last year and you’re excited to attack the course again and see how much you’ve improved!

Emily started off the year with a bang, taking the win at Round 1 of the Australian Hard Enduro Championships in her class. | Tiana Hunt photo

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My partner, Billy McCulloch. He inspires me every day to be better. He is my number one supporter and I always look up to him. He strives to be his best in every aspect of his life, he is continually learning and growing, and never settles for anything less than what he has set out to achieve.

Tell us about your 2022 race season.

My 2022 race season was one to remember. I felt I found my place in the sport. I raced in multiple Victorian and Australian Hard Enduros, placing around 4th and 5th throughout the year. I went down to race in Tasmania where I claimed 2nd in a difficult GPS navigational race. Continuing on with that momentum I took on Wildwood Extreme Enduro, which put me to the ultimate test where the conditions weren’t in our favour. It proved to be by far the most challenging day I’ve ever had on the bike, but by far the most rewarding. With lots of encouragement I managed to place 1st in class and be only one of two girls to finish the course.

After a successful year of growth and learning I took out 2nd overall on the Vic Championship in Ladies Bronze. From just showing up to becoming a competitive rider it goes to show with hard work and determination to improve the sky is the limit.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishment by far is placing 1st at Round 1 of the 2023 Australian Hard Enduro Championship in Ladies Bronze.

Emily’s advice to beginners would be to stay confident and to ask for help when you need it. | Tiana Hunt photo

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/off-road has taught you so far?

It will never get easier, but you’ll keep getting better.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years time I would to have raced multiple Hard Enduro events overseas and built an amazing community of ladies riders who inspire and uplift one another. I would love to run coaching and riding events where girls can make new friends and learn about maintaining and riding their bikes.

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

Jemma Wilson. She is someone who I have looked up to for many years. She has really paved the way for girls racing in off road in Australia. Also, Jess Gardiner and Tayla Jones who still race competitively and continually inspire me.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

I would definitely give my kids the opportunity to race. The sport is a great form of physical activity and teaches us a lot about hard work, persistence, and is so rewarding.

Watch for Emily in the future as she hopes to race internationally in the future. | Fiona Haeusler photo

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Be confident. Be confident in the fact that you might not know exactly what you’re doing, but that’s okay! Everyone has been there. Introduce yourself to other riders, ask for help if you need it, and have fun!

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

My fear of never being able to touch the ground held me back. I realized that this was just another challenge I now had when riding and wasn’t something that would hold me back. So I spent 5 – 10 minutes every time I rode practicing my balance so didn’t have to rely on touching the ground.