Team Canada in the B Main at 2023 MXON in France
By Billy Rainford
Team Canada MXON was in the B Main at the 2023 Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France. Here’s a look at what happened in the race where all 3 riders compete and the best 2 motos are scored.
#45 Jess Pettis grabbed the holeshot but then tried an inside line in turn 3 and washed the front end, putting him at the back of the pack. He charged all the way to 8th place but was docked 10 positions for jumping on a yellow flag. It was his 2nd offence as they saw it so the penalty was greater.
#43 Dylan Wright took a scary crash and landed sideways on the 2nd lap. He got up and continued but crashed again a couple times. The final time forced a DNF and looked like it had broken his leg, but we’ve just been told nothing is broken.
#44 Ryder McNabb got a good start on his 250 and had a good race finishing up in 9th place.
Team Canada will not be in the motos.
