Photo Report | Saturday at the TransCan | Presented by Race Tech

Photo Report | Saturday at the TransCan

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

It was the final day of the 2020 TransCan at Walton Raceway and the perfect weather continued. I don’t think we saw one raindrop this year!

Barry and the gang listened to some of the riders and let the track dry up a little and get a little firmer. Sure, there was some dust by the end of the day, but I think a lot of riders appreciated the small break from the deep, deep ruts.

Anyway, I’ll post a report on all the class champions as soon as I get a chance. This report will be from the final motos held on Saturday.

Here’s a look at some of the action:

Time to go racing for the fnal day of the 2020 TransCan!!!

30A was first on the track. I tell you, if #708 Jay Burke still raced full-time, he’d be giving some kids fits inside the top 10! He tried to hang on to #64 Liam O’Farrell, but Liam pulled away to take the win. The best battle was between #22 Donk and #99 Brett Cormier for 4th.

#26 Dan Tricco said he took his first title in the 20 years he’s been coming to the TransCan. Like they say, you don’t have to out-perform them, you just have to out live them! Haha Congratulations.

I didn’t catch what was up with Dangerous Don Davidson, but he just sort of cruised around the start area.

#76 Ben Kongmany keeps getting faster and was 2nd in the final 65 (10-11) moto.

Nobody was touching #15 Dexter Seitz in this class, though.

The rumours were true that #170 Julien Benek is really fast on the 450! He took the win ahead of Jones and Rae.

#24 Cameron Wrozyna was flying in the final Schoolboy moto. He was ripping the turn before the 9 Commandments harder than anyone all day and took the win ahead of Jameson and Ufimzeff.

Dexter checked out in the 65GP class, too, ahead of Guadagno and Burbridge, who were both flying.

#69 Hunter Scott and #137 Joshua Lemire were in a great battle for 2nd place in 450 Junior behind #2 Sebastien Racine. Hunter would fall and take 3rd. If Racine was in the moto, you know where he finished…

Here’s a shot of Sebastien’s cool custom helmet painted by Tukker McLean. ( @tmclean51 )

With #27 Maya Legare down early, #33 Malia Garant made some passes and took 2nd place without having to go to war with the #27 for it.

If I have to tell you Eve Brodeur won, you’re not paying attention. She dominated. It must be fun to win your top class like that!

Julien Benek was down in turn 1 with Ufimzeff and headed out last in Open Intermediate moto 3. He carved his way through the field and was up to 3rd on lap 4! He would eventually finish a remarkable 2nd place while closing in on the leader.

#164 Wyatt Kerr grabbed the holeshot but was passed on lap 3 by #164 Ryder McNabb (By the way, does this mean we could actually have 40 #164’s on the line? If 2, why not 40?) Kerr gave chase early but then dropped back to 3rd by the flag.

#46 Tanner Scott was in a nice battle with Dares and Leclair in Youth Beginner/Junior, but pulled a gap in the end for the win.

Tricco also won the final moto in the Vet 40B class.

#99 Brett Cormier and #250 JC Seitz had a fantastic battle for 2nd in the Vet 40A final moto until they came together and JC dropped back. Ryan Gauld won.

#381 Jacob Piccolo looked great winning the final Youth Intermediate/Pro moto ahead of O’Farrell and #208 Logan Leitzel.

I left for the Ride for Mental Health Awareness after that moto but here’s young #753 Lilly Turner in the 50 (7-8) moto. #Braxton Zeitner took the win in this class.

I got back just in time to snap this shot through the fence of #2 Sebastien Racine winning his 9th and final moto of the week, this time in the Open Junior class.

85 (7-11) belonged to #58 Blake Davies. He’s one to keep you eye on.

#138 Dylan Rempel won the Wiseco Most Improved Rider at the awards. He took the final 85 ((12-16) moto ahead of Stewart and Dillon.

#380 Kevin Lepp said he enjoyed ripping on the 2-stroke all week at the TransCan. He finished 10th in the final moto of the week, the Two Stroke class.

#807 Drew Roberts has a brother named Travis, not Justin. I’ll get these Roberts/Roney boys sorted out one of these days! Anyway, Drew took the final win of the week in the Two-Stroke class over Wrozyna and TRAVIS Roberts.

Brandy McLarty lets us know what number she is as she says, “See you at the races…” Awesome week, everyone!

Full results can be found HERE.