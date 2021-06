Video | 2021 Mini Bike Triple Crown VLOG

Video | 2021 Mini Bike Triple Crown VLOG

By Billy Rainford

We follow Greg Poisson around for the day as he races the 2021 Mini Bike Triple Crown at Shady Oaks MX in Brigden, Ontario.

Thanks to Scott Tokley for the Yamaha TTR125, Kyle Thompson for making it happen, and “Tits” for all the help and insight.

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Music: Alejandro Magaña ‘Hazy After Hours’