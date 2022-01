Podcast | Brandon Ray Talks about Making his First-Ever SX Main

Podcast | Brandon Ray Talks about Making his First-Ever SX Main

By Billy Rainford

In case you’d prefer to listen and not watch:

#388 Brandon Ray, ‘B-Ray’ as he’s known, rides for the Canadian Partzilla PRMX team in 250 West Supercross. We spoke with him at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, two days after he qualified for his first-ever SX Main at Petco Park in San Diego.

Spotify:

SoundCloud: