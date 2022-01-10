Podcast | Jess Pettis Talks about the Upcoming 2022 250 East SX Series
By Billy Rainford
For those of you who’d prefer to listen:
While in California for round 1 of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series in Anaheim, we headed over to the house #150 Jess Pettis is renting in Menifee to talk about the upcoming 250 East series. Sunday, Jan 9, 2022.
