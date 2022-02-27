Podcast | Tanner Ward Talks about 250 East Round 2 in Arlington

By Billy Rainford

We talk to Canadian #484 Tanner Ward from Woodstock, Ontario, the day after Round 8 of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series. It was Round 2 of the 250 East at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tanner will head to Round 3 at Daytona Speedway this coming weekend.

