Podcast | Tanner Ward Talks about 250 East Round 2 in Arlington
By Billy Rainford
We talk to Canadian #484 Tanner Ward from Woodstock, Ontario, the day after Round 8 of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series. It was Round 2 of the 250 East at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Tanner will head to Round 3 at Daytona Speedway this coming weekend.
Spotify:
Catch this podcast and all of our others on the podcast supplier of your choice, including SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, Google, Stitcher, and now I Heart Radio.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.