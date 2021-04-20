Podcast | Team PRMX Owner Julien Perrier Talks about the 2021 SX Season and the Future | Presented by KDEAM Optics

By Billy Rainford

Presented by KDEAM OPTICS. Meet the Vilanos.

Although we don’t have a Canadian on the track in the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series, we do have Julien Perrier, owner of the PRMX Wossner Deep South Kawasaki team.

With only 2 rounds left to race, we gave him a call down in Florida to see how he feels the season has gone and find out what the plans are for him and his team once the SX season is finished.

250 East: Luke Neese, Devin Simonson

250 West: Chase Marquier, Ryan Surratt

450 Class: Josh Cartwright, Cade Clason

