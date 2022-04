Podcast | Tyler Medaglia Talks about His Big Kahuna Win in Kamloops

Podcast | Tyler Medaglia Talks about His Big Kahuna Win in Kamloops

By Billy Rainford

Presented by GasGas

Darin Marr photo

Tyler Medaglia talks about his win at the 2022 Big Kahuna Hare Scrambles race at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC.

📸 Darin Marr

Spotify:

Apple Podcasts

Find it on your favourite podcast supplier and be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Direct Motocross.