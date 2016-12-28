Product Test | 17 FXR REVO Gear

By Jeff McConkey

Lead photo by Mitch Goheen

When you hear the name FXR, you instantly think of snow gear. Well, not for long. FXR has been in the motocross gear game for quite some time now, but for 2017, I think they have hit a home run. Just in time for some great fall riding, I sent our friend, FXR Brand Manager Andy White, a text message saying I wanted to look good for some upcoming bike tests. Well, Andy, being the good guy that he is, sent me some 17 Revo MX gear.

Over the last few months, I have been able to test out this new gear in every situation and I feel I can give an honest review. Without hesitation, I give the pants and jersey a solid A, and the gloves an A+. The only problem now, is that I want more.

17 REVO MX Jersey

Lightweight polyester-spandex mesh for superior air flow and comfort

Moisture-wicking yarns provide quick-dry performance

Shaped front collar and tapered cuff

Slimmest fit

Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure

Fade-free sublimation prints

I was impressed the moment I put on the 17 REVO Jersey. I found it breathed really well and the look was more on the moto end compared to their traditional look. The new shaped collar and sublimation prints made it move much easier and not hold in the heat. The air flow was noticed instantly and appreciated. The lightweight polyester-spandex mesh moved well with my body and made it easy to look good.

17 REVO MX Pants

Aggressive race ready construction

4-way stretch poly/span lightweight fabric

Reinforced leather panel at inner knee for heat and abrasion protection

Soft stretchable mesh at back leg areas for added flexibility,

ventilation and comfort

Rib knit stretch inserts at groin/inner thigh, above knee and back yoke for

extra mobility

Pre-curved knees allow room for all braces

Triple topstitching in critical areas for extra strength and durability

Heavy duty YKK® front zipper with hook and loop closure system

Hook and loop adjustable waist system

Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security

Inner removable hip padding for extra protection

TPR knee logos

Upper body polyester mesh lining for breathability and comfort

Fade-free sublimation prints

The first thing I noticed with new 17 REVO Pant was how much better they moved than previous models. There were zero restrictions and the 4-way stretch poly/span lightweight fabric moved like a second skin. The pre-curved knees gave me plenty of room for my knee braces without being bulky. I especially liked the rib knit stretch inserts at the groin and inner thigh which didn’t limit me or restrict any movements.

FXR PURSUIT NEOPRENE Glove

Stretch Construction

Neoprene stretch cuff design

Single layer AX suede

Fade free sublimation print graphics

Durable 4-way stretch material

Silicone layer tips

Tri Lam

I’ve always been very picky when it comes to my gloves, and I now have a new favourite model. The durable 4-way stretch material offered a great fit all around and was very functional in all situations. I enjoyed the neoprene stretch cuffs and found the silicone layer tips very useful.