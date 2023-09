Raw Lap of the Gopher Dunes SX Track with #1 Mitchell Harrison

Thor GasGas rider #1 Mitchell Harrison takes a raw lap of the Supercross track for Round 1 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series SX/AX at Gopher Dunes. Riders were not allowed to hit the whoops section for this practice session on the Friday before race day Saturday.