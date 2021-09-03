Team Canada ISDE Podcast | All 4 World Trophy Riders Together!
By Billy Rainford
We get all 4 Team Canada World Trophy ISDE riders together for a roundtable podcast the night before the final round of racing at the 2021 ISDE in Italy.
Riders: Philippe Chaine, Kade Walker, Tyler Medaglia, and Jared Stock.
Thanks, guys, that was awesome!
