Team Canada ISDE Podcast | All 4 World Trophy Riders Together!

Team Canada ISDE Podcast | All 4 World Trophy Riders Together!

By Billy Rainford

We get all 4 Team Canada World Trophy ISDE riders together for a roundtable podcast the night before the final round of racing at the 2021 ISDE in Italy.

Riders: Philippe Chaine, Kade Walker, Tyler Medaglia, and Jared Stock.

Thanks, guys, that was awesome!

Spotify:

SoundCloud:

Check it out at your favourite podcast platform and be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Direct Motocross while you’re there.

And also be sure to follow canadian_ISDE on Instagram and Team Canada at the ISDE on Facebook.