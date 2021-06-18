Team GDR Honda Fox Racing Rider Update

By Billy Rainford

As you all know by now, all 3 riders struggled with falls and subsequent pains last Sunday at @gopherdunes

#1 Dylan Wright | Bigwave photo

#1@dylan.wright9 was pulling away from the field in moto 1 but then made a little mistake in a corner and hurt his right leg, forcing him back to the shop.

#84 Tanner Ward | Bigwave photo

#84@_tannerward was up battling for 4th place when he went down and took himself out for the day, also in moto 1.

#18 Ryder McNabb | Bigwave photo

#18@rydermcnabb164 got caught up in a 2nd moto, first turn crash and ended his day.

They decided to sit out the final moto to concentrate on the team’s final testing and preparation for the Canadian @triplecrownseries

All three riders took this week off the bike and none of them will be racing at Sand Del Lee this week.

All 3 have said they are good to go for round 1 at @waltonraceway on July 2nd.