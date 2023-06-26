The 2023 TransCan ANQ Registration Deadline is TOMORROW, June 27th!

2023 ANQ FAQs

In 2022, multiple classes filled up before the ANQ deadline, AND multiple riders did not register for their classes before the ANQ deadline to retain their qualified gate positions. If you are racing the ANQs this year, do not forgo your hard-earned achievements by forgetting to register before the June 27th deadline! All ANQ details and regional schedules can be read below.

If your class is “full” on Trackside, please register as an “alternate” temporarily. Once regions have submitted their ANQ results, riders will be ranked based on their ANQ series result and regional gate pick order. Please read all ANQ information provided in this email and at the link below.

Regional Gate Pick Order Draw: July 3rd

ANQ Results and Rankings: July 12th

What is the deadline to register and retain my qualified gate position?

Gate positions are held for ANQ-qualified riders ONLY until June 27th, 11:59 PM EST – if you have not registered for your desired classes by June 27th, your gate position is not held regardless of your finish position. After June 27th, we WILL NOT hold your ANQ gate position in the hopes that you will show up at the line. You can register for the TransCan after June 27th, but at that time, your ANQ results will not be applicable in regards to assigning your gate position.

The Basics:

This is a limited-entry event. Riders are encouraged to participate in at least one Amateur National Qualifier event (ANQ) in addition to pre-entering. Entry priority is determined by the Regional ANQ series’ results and regional entry allocation. Additional regional entries and entries for lower qualified riders will be accepted if allocated positions are not filled. Entry timestamps come into play in the case of a “0” points tie after total regional allocations have taken place. The bracketed number (x) below is the minimum number of guaranteed pre-entry gate positions allocated per region for each ANQ Championship.

The Walton TransCan is a limited-entry event. There are 42 gate positions available for each class, except for +25 and +40A, which are 21 gate positions each. In addition, standby positions are assigned to participate in practice and be available to ‘fill in’ up until the gate drop of the first moto.

More Words = More Details:

Gate positions are held open with an appropriate number of gates in every class allocated by the number of racers in each region of Canada. If the allocated gate positions of a region are not filled by the close of pre-entry on June 27th, they are returned to the pool of available gate positions. If entries from a region exceed the region’s allocated amount, those entries will only be accepted if gate positions are available from the pool of open gate positions.

Riders are ranked for the Walton TransCan. The ranking is based on the Amateur National Qualifiers (ANQ) to ensure that Canada’s best athletes make it to the limited start gate. ANQ events are those regional events identified by the TransCan as most representative of each region’s talent. The riders are responsible for ensuring that any ANQ results are posted in their region accurately. The date of entry is used as a tiebreaker in ranking points.

Failure to participate in ANQs results in received rider entries being ranked after all ANQ participant entries. Low ranking results in a later gate pick for the first moto. In a full class, you will not get a starting position. If a TransCan entry is not ranked through at least one ANQ participation, they will only be eligible to enter as a post-entry. Confirmation of non-participant entries is delayed until all ANQ participating entries are confirmed.

Riders are encouraged to achieve their best possible result in ANQs, pre-enter TransCan before June 27th for maximum savings, and thereby get their best start gate position for the first moto and best assurance of being on the line as one of 42 of the finest from across the country.

Regional Gate Allocations for 2023:

BC (7)

-Future West (6), Island (1)

Alberta (6)

– Alberta Championship Motocross (3), AMSA MX (3)

Saskatchewan (3)

Manitoba (3)

South Western (8)

Eastern Ontario (2)

Northern Ontario (2)

Quebec (7)

Atlantic (4)

MORE INFORMATION

Keyword search to find your email entry confirmation:

ENTRIES: Your Pre-Entry has been received for the 2023 Walton TransCan GNC!

CAMPING: Registration Confirmation To Walton Raceway Ltd