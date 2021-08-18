TransCan Champions | Photo Report | Race Tech

By Billy Rainford

Let’s have a look at the champions from the 2021 TransCan at Walton Raceway. We’ll go in order they appear in the AMO Results.

50 (4-6)

#99 Austin Kukielka 1-1-1

50 (7-8)

50 GP

#518 Parker Hatt 1-1-1 / 1-1-1

65 (7-9)

#27 Alek Guadagno 1-1-1

65 (10-11)

#22 Jonathan Bergeron 1-2-2

65 GP

#10 Braxton Zeitner 7-1-1

85 (7-11)

#22 Jonathan Bergeron 3-1-3

85 (12-16)

#138 Dylan Rempel 1-1-1

Supermini

#138 Dylan Rempel 1-1-1

Schoolboy 1

#46 Tanner Scott 1-1-1

Schoolboy 2

#212 Sebastien Racine 1-1-1

250 Junior

#46 Tanner Scott 1-1-1

Open Junior

#46 Tanner Scott 1-1-1

250 Intermediate

#212 Sebastien Racine 1-1-1

Open Intermediate

#164 Wyatt Kerr 1-2-2

Girls (9-16)

#4 Malia Garant 1-1-1

Ladies

#1 Eve Brodeur 1-1-1

Youth

#18 Leith Ness 3-1-2

Pro/Am

#16 Cole Thompson 2-1-1

+25

#5 Tyler Medaglia 1-2-1

+30B

#208 Devon Train 2-1-4

+30C

#993 Matt Koricina 1-1-1

+40A

#445 Marc Dionne 3-1-1

+40B

#26 Dan Tricco 1-1-1

+50

#26 Dan Tricco 2-1-1

2-Stroke

#28 Sam Gaynor 1-1-1

I was on the charity cycle when this #1 plate was handed out. Sorry.

Full results HERE.

Congratulations to all the competitors and winners. See you next year!