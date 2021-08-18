TransCan Champions | Photo Report | Race Tech
By Billy Rainford
Let’s have a look at the champions from the 2021 TransCan at Walton Raceway. We’ll go in order they appear in the AMO Results.
50 (4-6)
#99 Austin Kukielka 1-1-1
50 (7-8)
50 GP
#518 Parker Hatt 1-1-1 / 1-1-1
65 (7-9)
#27 Alek Guadagno 1-1-1
65 (10-11)
#22 Jonathan Bergeron 1-2-2
65 GP
#10 Braxton Zeitner 7-1-1
85 (7-11)
#22 Jonathan Bergeron 3-1-3
85 (12-16)
#138 Dylan Rempel 1-1-1
Supermini
#138 Dylan Rempel 1-1-1
Schoolboy 1
#46 Tanner Scott 1-1-1
Schoolboy 2
#212 Sebastien Racine 1-1-1
250 Junior
#46 Tanner Scott 1-1-1
Open Junior
#46 Tanner Scott 1-1-1
250 Intermediate
#212 Sebastien Racine 1-1-1
Open Intermediate
#164 Wyatt Kerr 1-2-2
Girls (9-16)
#4 Malia Garant 1-1-1
Ladies
#1 Eve Brodeur 1-1-1
Youth
#18 Leith Ness 3-1-2
Pro/Am
#16 Cole Thompson 2-1-1
+25
#5 Tyler Medaglia 1-2-1
+30B
#208 Devon Train 2-1-4
+30C
#993 Matt Koricina 1-1-1
+40A
#445 Marc Dionne 3-1-1
+40B
#26 Dan Tricco 1-1-1
+50
#26 Dan Tricco 2-1-1
2-Stroke
#28 Sam Gaynor 1-1-1
Full results HERE.
Congratulations to all the competitors and winners. See you next year!
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.