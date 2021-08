TransCan Wednesday Photo Report

TransCan Wednesday Photo Report

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at the short day of racing at Day 1 of the 2021 TransCan at Walton Raceway.

Chad Goodwin was ready for the day to get going.

#132 Seth Hughes took the holeshot in 250 Intermediate but #212 Sebastien Racine took over quickly. #164 Wyatt Kerr worked his way forward to take 2nd as #234 Zach Ufimzef was comfortable in 3rd.

#245 Greg Poisson was ready to rip it in the +30B class. Unfortunately, some rad hose trouble took him out early before he had a chance to seize it up solid. He’ll be back.

#22 Scott Donkersgoed grabbed the lead off the 30B start and led to the flag.

#995 Matt Koricina took the 30 C win after a gate malfunction put them on the track by themselves instead of with the B group.

#1 Eve Brodeur took the Ladies win ahead of #4 Malia Garant who kept Eve in sight as they went through lappers.

#518 Parker Hatt took the 50GP win ahead of Cody Meatherall and Chandler Powell.

#138 Dylan Rempel won the Supermini moto after an early battle with #613 Cole Pranger. #111 Gavin Forsbrey wasn’t far behind him in 3rd.

#234 Gary Michael was leading the +40B moto when the rain and lightning started. I sat in the car and took this from my window. He had the lead but I just checked the results and #26 Dan Tricco caught and passed him for the win in the monsoon.

We ended the day a little early and will start up again at 7:30 Thursday morning.

Click HERE for full results.