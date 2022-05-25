Save time, Buy tickets online now!!
Tickets/Passes for Kamloops available now to purchase online, including weekend passes for the WCAN & Pro National.
Whispering Pines Motorsports Compound

10123 Adrenaline Drive, Kamloops B.C. Canada

Registration for Round 1 at Whispering Pines National
June 5th below
250 Pro, 450 Pro, Thor WMX & FXR Premix
**This Registration closes on the Wednesday before the Scheduled event, no late registrations at the event accepted**
For Credential Questions please contact Kyle@jetwerx.ca