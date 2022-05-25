|Save time, Buy tickets online now!!
|Tickets/Passes for Kamloops available now to purchase online, including weekend passes for the WCAN & Pro National.
Save time and buy now instead of waiting in line at the gates.
**ALL Ticket Sales will be purchased online**
Whispering Pines Motorsports Compound
10123 Adrenaline Drive, Kamloops B.C. Canada
|Registration for Round 1 at Whispering Pines National
June 5th below
250 Pro, 450 Pro, Thor WMX & FXR Premix
|**This Registration closes on the Wednesday before the Scheduled event, no late registrations at the event accepted**
|For Credential Questions please contact Kyle@jetwerx.ca
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.