Tyler Gibbs Back in GT Arenacross Action this Weekend

Motivated Visuals photo

Good news. CREO KTM rider #22 Tyler Gibbs is back in action this weekend at rounds 3-4 of the General Tire Arena Motocross series in Enid, Oklahoma, December 1-2.

From the team:

“Jorgen Talviku and Tyler Gibbs will be on the bike as they have both recovered enough to be in race shape. Commendations to them for their recovery efforts.”

The Canadian rider “jammed his wrist” the first weekend of racing in Topeka, KS on November 3-4.