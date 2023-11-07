Tyler Gibbs Injury Update

#22 Tyler Gibbs | Swingarmfilms photo

From @creo.ktm :

Tyler made two laps in the first main while running 6th before making a gear selection error after the whoops and went into the rhythm in 1st gear. After tripling in he seated the next triple, the bike went nowhere and he went over the bars and nose picked the landing, resulting in a very jarred wrist.

X Rays on Saturday morning showed no fracture, and the swelling is practically nonexistent, but that put Gibby out for the weekend. He will need a couple weeks off, but we’re aiming for him to return for Enid.