Video | Children of the Corn | SX Practice at Vision Built
By Billy Rainford
Riders prepare to race the Supercross portion of the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series at Vision Built in Putnam, Ontario.
Actors: Dylan Wright, Sam Gaynor, Ryder McNabb.
Riders: Dylan Wright, Sam Gaynor, Ryder McNabb, Tanner Ward, Ryan Derry, Daniel Elmore, Guillaume St Cyr, and Tommy Dallaire.
August 23, 2021
Music: Yung Kartz “Boulevard”
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.