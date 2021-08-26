Video | Children of the Corn | SX Practice at Vision Built

By Billy Rainford

Riders prepare to race the Supercross portion of the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series at Vision Built in Putnam, Ontario.

Actors: Dylan Wright, Sam Gaynor, Ryder McNabb.

Riders: Dylan Wright, Sam Gaynor, Ryder McNabb, Tanner Ward, Ryan Derry, Daniel Elmore, Guillaume St Cyr, and Tommy Dallaire.

August 23, 2021

Music: Yung Kartz “Boulevard”