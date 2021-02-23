Video | Noah Viney Training with Ryan Hughes | Fox Racing Canada
By Billy Rainford
Ulf Viney sent over this link to a new video featuring Canadian #43 Noah Viney training with Ryan Hughes at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.
Joined in on some laps with up and coming Noah Viney and his new trainer Ryno. Full lap behind the mini ripper, coaching from Ryno and lots of riding action.
Song: “Mood” by Big Mood Attitude @cmofilms @chrismo54
Video by Chris Mo
