Video | Trystan Hart 3rd at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo

Canadian Trystan Hart finished 3rd at the 2022 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Hard Enduro.

Eisenerz (AUSTRIA) – Manuel Lettenbichler of Germany has beaten 1200 competitors and a mountain called the Iron Giant to triumph at the 26th edition of Austria’s iconic Red Bull Erzbergrodeo.

Of the 500 riders who qualified for Sunday’s main event just eight mastered the 35.2km course within the four-hour time limit with Lettenbichler leading the whole way. In second place was Spanish rider Mario Roman with Canada’s Trystan Hart third.

Here’s a look.