Video | Westen Wrozyna’s First Pro Podium Speech

By Billy Rainford

Westen Wrozyna got a fill-in ride on the MX101 FXR Yamaha team to race the Canadian Triple Crown Series Supercross on a 450.

He landed on the podium for the first time in his Pro career and we wanted to make sure we captured his speech on stage with Zeb Dennis.

Saturday, August 28, 2021.