Viney Ranch with Cole Thompson and Noah Viney

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Leatt

Spent a great day at Viney Ranch in Murrieta, California, with Cole Thompson and Noah Viney as they put in some sprints. Cole is racing the 250 West Supercross series and Noah will move to the A class when amateur nationals start next month.

Also riding today was #12 Parker Ross. Ryan Hughes was keeping a close eye and running the stop watch and Shawn is Noah’s mechanic who was giving them their times on the pit board.

I had too many photos for a photo report, so I decided to post up a photo gallery from the day. Have a look.