Women’s AMA Pro Motocross Championship Returns with Eight Round Series for 2024

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 12, 2024) – MX Sports, along with the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) and participating race organizers, are pleased to announce the 2024 Women’s Professional Motocross Championship (WMX) schedule.

The WMX Series returns with a revamped schedule to allow the world’s best female racers an opportunity to compete at eight unique events throughout the country. The WMX series comeback has been spearheaded by former WMX Champion, Jordan Jarvis’ Father, Rich Jarvis. The series will run alongside the Women’s classes offered at the eight different events.

The 2024 WMX Championship will kick off alongside Daytona Beach’s “Bike Week” festivities on March 3-4 with the Monster Energy Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross on the historic grounds of Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Following the series opener, the WMX racers will head to Wortham, Texas for the Freestone Spring Championship from March 6th through March 10th. The series will then travel to Spring a Ding Ding on March 12-16 for their third round of racing in in Alvord, Texas.

Photo: MX Sports Archives

The next round will take place on Sunday, June 16 in conjunction with the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at High Point Raceway on Father’s Day weekend. The series will then travel to Crawfordsville, Indiana for their fifth round on Sunday, August 25 to run another race in conjunction with the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Ironman Raceway.

The WMX Championship continues at the Baja Brawl Motocross Championship on August 30 – September 2 in Millington, Michigan for their sixth round of racing, and the Pastrana Pro Challenge at Pleasure Valley Raceway in Seward, Pennsylvania will host the seventh round of racing on September 28-29. Finally, the WMX Series comes to a close at The Motoplayground Race at Ponca City on October 3-6, 2024, in Ponca City, Oklahoma.

“With the growing number of female athletes participating in the AMA Amateur Motocross events, we feel that it is time to bring back professional women’s racing,” said MX Sports Director, Tim Cotter. “Together with the AMA, America’s Premier Motocross organizers and key members of the women’s racing community, we have developed a schedule that will showcase the best women athletes in the world at some of America’s top amateur events. We look forward to seeing the best female athletes compete against one another to see who will be crowned the 2024 WMX Champion.”

The Women’s Motocross Cup back out and all shined up for 2024.

Photo: Andrew Fredrickson

2024 WMX Schedule

Round Date Event Location Rd 1 Mar. 4 Ricky Carmichael Daytona SX Daytona Beach, FL Rd 2 Mar. 6-10 Freestone Spring Championship Wortham, TX Rd 3 Mar. 12-16 Spring a Ding Ding Alvord, TX Rd 4 Jun. 16 High Point National Mt. Morris, PA Rd 5 Aug. 25 Ironman National Crawfordsville, IN Rd 6 Aug 30-Sep 2 Baja Brawl Millington, MI Rd 7 Sep. 28-29 Pastrana Pro Challenge Seward, PA Rd 8 Oct. 3-6 Motoplayground Race Ponca City, OK

The 2024 WMX license application and rules will be published within the next few weeks. For more information on the WMX Championship, please visit www.racewmx.com or call (304) 284-0101. Also, follow the official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts for exclusive content and to catch the latest news.