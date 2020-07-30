Yamaha Factory Ride Award Returns to Walton

Amateur riders can ‘win your ride’ again in 2020; Trackside Support Program postponed

July 30, 2020 (Toronto, ON) – Yamaha Motor Canada is excited to announce the return of the bLU cRU Factory Ride Award to the biggest amateur motocross race in Canada, the 2020 Walton TransCan Grand National

Championship in Walton, ON (August 12-15). Due to COVID-19 restrictions in other parts of Canada, the TransCan will be the only opportunity for ambitious young MX riders to win the prestigious Factory Ride Award

in 2020. The winner will receive the use of a 2021 YZ motorcycle for the entire next season of racing, a $2,500 parts credit and a custom graphics kit from LimeNine.

How Do You Win?

The bLU cRU Factory Ride Award will be presented to the Yamaha rider with the most cumulative points at the

conclusion of the TransCan. Racers may enter as many classes as they wish in order to increase their chances.

The Rules:

 Contest open only to amateur Yamaha riders.

 Rider must be a resident of Canada.

 Yamaha unit must be purchased in Canada.

 Rider cannot be an employee of Yamaha Motor Canada or one of its dealerships.

Due to various limitations from COVID-19, the bLU cRU Trackside Support Program will not be part of the TransCan in 2020.

“On behalf of Yamaha, I want to thank Brett Lee and team for making this event a reality given the challenges of 2020,” said Yamaha Motor Canada Marketing Coordinator Graeme Jones. “I know it has given a lot of racers

and families something to look forward to during what has been a difficult year for racers across Canada.”

For more information on the Walton TransCan, visit https://waltontranscan.ca/