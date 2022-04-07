2022 Regional Championship Registration Now Open for 41st Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

41st Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (April 5, 2022) – MX Sports, producer of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is excited to announce that online registration for the upcoming 2022 Regional Championships is now open. Unlike Area Qualifiers, riders must confirm their guaranteed spot or alternate status by pre-registering online with MX Sports.

The pre-registration processing fee for each class is $60, which is separate from the gate admission and track race entry fee that will be charged at the event by the track organizer. If a rider does not pre-register, including riders with guaranteed positions, it will be assumed the rider is not attending the Regional Championship and the position will be filled with an Alternate. Riders will receive $20 Rocky Mountain Race Gas Credit to their online profile.





Click HERE to register for your Regional Championship. Photo: Ken Hill

Regional Championships will continue to feature a series of Youth, Amateur and Vet regionals to be held from the last weekend of May through the middle of June. The Northwest, Midwest and Southwest Regional’s will have combined regionals featuring Youth, Amateur and Vet classes.

Click HERE to see which classes will race at the Youth, Amateur and Vet events. Registration deadlines for each Regional Championship will be the Monday before each event at 12 p.m. ET.

The 41st Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, will take place Monday, August 1st through Saturday, August 6th at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

